Law

West Yorkshire Coroners’ Service Breaks Record with 1,224 Concluded Inquests in 2023

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 18, 2024 at 5:07 am EST | Updated: Jan 18, 2024 at 6:25 am EST
The West Yorkshire Eastern Coroners’ Service concluded a record 1,224 inquests in the past calendar year, marking a significant increase from the previous record of 928 inquests in 2022. The service managed to reduce the average time for concluding an inquest to 74 days, a notable decrease from the 86-day average in 2022.

Addressing the Backlog

Despite a slight decrease in total reported deaths – from 3,795 in 2022 to 3,781 in 2023 – the service began the year with a backlog of 50 cases. This is attributed to an increase in deaths and extended holiday periods. Wakefield Council, which holds the lead responsibility for delivering the coroners’ service, is committed to addressing this backlog, expressing pride in providing a timelier service.

Efficiency and Performance Improvement Plans for 2024

The council has unveiled plans to enhance efficiency and performance further in 2024. Key among these plans is more community engagement and training for West Yorkshire Police staff. This initiative aims to provide the public with a more efficient service and better equip police staff to handle their duties effectively.

Wakefield’s New Coroners’ Court

A new coroners’ court, valued at £2.7 million, has been opened in Wakefield to address the shortcomings of the previous facility, including issues with disabled access. The new court is equipped with state-of-the-art technology that allows witnesses to attend hearings remotely, offering a more inclusive service for all involved in inquest hearings and members of the public.

Law United Kingdom
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

    © 2023 BNN
