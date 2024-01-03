en English
Business

West Midlands Businesses Optimistic for 2024, Focus on Productivity: Lloyds Bank Study

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:20 am EST
A recent study conducted by Lloyds Bank echoes optimism for businesses in the West Midlands, with a promising 27% setting New Year’s resolutions to enhance their productivity. The research highlights three primary areas where firms are committing their efforts: staff training (34%), adoption of new technology (29%), and business development (28%). Furthermore, a significant 41% of businesses are planning to keep a closer eye on their expenses over the next year.

Positive Outlook for the New Year

Despite the challenges of the past year, businesses in the region are looking forward with hope. Their resolutions reflect not just a survival instinct, but a drive for growth and expansion. The data suggests that companies are forming dedicated teams to seize new opportunities, looking beyond the immediate horizon. Dave Atkinson, Lloyds Bank’s Regional Director for the West Midlands, acknowledges the difficulties faced by businesses but also expresses confidence in their potential for growth through strategic investments in workforce and technology.

Focus on Staff Training, Technology, and Business Development

The research clearly outlines the areas firms are focusing on in their quest for growth. Staff training tops the list, with 34% of businesses committing to enhancing their employees’ skills. A close second at 29% is the adoption of new technology, indicating a recognition of the essential role technology plays in modern business. Business development is the third key area with a focus from 28% of businesses.

Lloyds Bank’s Commitment to Support Regional Businesses

Lloyds Bank, a key player in the region, is committed to providing the necessary support and guidance to help regional businesses thrive in the upcoming year. The bank’s study provides an invaluable snapshot of the region’s business sentiment, serving as a roadmap for firms and a testament to the resilience of the West Midlands’ business sector.

Business Economy United Kingdom
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

