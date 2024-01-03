en English
Business

West Midlands Auctioneer Bond Wolfe Achieves Over £178M in Sales

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 1:16 am EST | Updated: Jan 3, 2024 at 2:52 am EST
West Midlands Auctioneer Bond Wolfe Achieves Over £178M in Sales

Property auctioneer, Bond Wolfe, has reported an impressive total sales revenue of more than £178 million for 2023. The West Midlands-based company has seen a successful year, with its auctions division playing a significant role in this accomplishment.

Impressive Auction Results

The auctions division managed to raise an astounding £150,642,410 in sales across seven auctions held throughout the year. Out of the 1,116 properties offered, 963 were sold, marking a success rate of 86%. These online auctions have contributed significantly to the overall sales of the company.

Contributions from Commercial Agency

The commercial agency arm of the company added another £28.15m to Bond Wolfe’s total property sales. This figure indicates the steady performance of the commercial property sector amidst economic uncertainties, highlighting its resilience and the strong interest from investors, particularly in retail income opportunities.

(Read Also: UK’s New Year Honours List 2024: Celebrating Achievements and Service)

Notable Sales and Achievements

Among the numerous properties sold, the former Bilston School of Art fetched a notable £550,000. CEO Gurpreet Bassi attributed the consistent success of the auctions to Bond Wolfe’s growing recognition as a reliable auctioneer. The company is now the official auctioneer for various councils and the West Midlands Police, attracting bidders from across the UK and overseas.

Despite a slow general economy, Bond Wolfe has managed to thrive, demonstrating the robustness of the commercial property sector. Looking ahead, the company is preparing for its next livestreamed auction on February 8, offering free property appraisals for potential sellers.

(Read Also: Prime Minister Rishi Sunak Joins Fans at St Mary’s Stadium in Southampton’s Crucial Victory)

Business United Kingdom
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

