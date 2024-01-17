West Midland Safari Park Introduces Unique Wildlife Lodges

West Midland Safari Park, a vanguard in wildlife tourism, has made a ground-breaking announcement: the opening of bookings for their new wildlife lodges. The park, known for its engaging and educational encounters with wildlife, is now offering an unprecedented accommodation experience in Europe with its eight new lodges. Half of these lodges offer views of African wild dogs, while the remaining four provide a unique view of hippos. This distinctive experience makes the park the only place in the U.K. to offer such a spectacle.

Immersive Wildlife Experience

The African Wild Dog lodges are single-storey units, each capable of housing up to six guests. The design of these lodges features large windows that enable close-up viewing of the African wild dogs, the most prolific land predators. The Hippo Lodges, on the other hand, are two-storey structures featuring open-plan living areas and balconies. These lodges can accommodate five or six guests, and two of them are accessible to wheelchair users. The interiors of all lodges reflect a thoughtful design approach, incorporating elements influenced by the respective animals they overlook.

Enhancing Animal Habitats

The new lodges are not just about enhancing the visitor experience. They are also about improving the habitats for the animals. The hippos now have 24-hour access to both indoor and outdoor spaces, while the wild dogs have a larger habitat with various enrichment points. This endeavor ensures the welfare of these animals, classified as 'endangered' and 'vulnerable', while also enriching the guest experience. Both these species are part of the European Endangered Species Programme (EEP), a conservation initiative aimed at safeguarding these magnificent creatures.

Adding to the appeal of these new lodges, the habitats of the African wild dogs and hippos are integrated into the park's African Walking Trail. This arrangement allows day guests to view these animals on foot, offering a unique perspective on these creatures' lives. All these elements come together to create a truly immersive wildlife encounter that is unparalleled in the U.K.