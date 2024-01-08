en English
Welsh Postman Discovers an Industrious Mouse as His Mysterious Shed Organiser

By: Safak Costu
Published: January 8, 2024 at 5:56 pm EST
Welsh Postman Discovers an Industrious Mouse as His Mysterious Shed Organiser

Retired postman Rodney Holbrook from Wales had a mystery on his hands. Every morning, he’d find his shed neatly organized, with every tool in its place. The mystery deepened when, despite leaving it untidy at night, he’d find it impeccably arranged by the break of dawn. Determined to solve this puzzle, Holbrook installed cameras in his shed. The footage unveiled an unexpected helper: a tiny, industrious mouse.

The Welsh Tidy Mouse

Caught on night-vision footage, the mouse was observed meticulously moving objects left on the workbench into a box. The list of items included screwdrivers, clothes pegs, plant pot trays, corks, and cable ties. Its dedicated nightly regimen drew comparisons to Disney’s Remy from Ratatouille, earning it the affectionate nickname, the ‘Welsh Tidy Mouse’.

A Familiar Encounter

This isn’t the first time Holbrook has crossed paths with a house-proud mouse. In 2019, he set up a night-vision camera for a friend, capturing another tiny rodent keeping a shed organized. These two incidents, however, were separated by a span of five years and occurred in different locations – Bristol and Builth Wells. The similarities between the two were uncanny, weaving a narrative of diligent mice with a penchant for tidiness.

Mouse Doing the Heavy Lifting

Amazed by the mouse’s efforts, Holbrook has ceased tidying up his shed. He leaves it to his nocturnal housekeeper, assured that the mouse will take care of it. He speculates that the mouse might be attempting to hide nuts and has been experimenting to see what it can carry. The mouse’s activities have charmed Holbrook, transforming his shed into a stage for a nightly show of diligence and organization.

United Kingdom
Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

