Wellington Welcomes New KFC Drive-thru at Westpark 26: A Boost to Local Economy

Marking a significant milestone in its expansion, Wellington has heralded the functional completion of a brand-new KFC drive-thru at Westpark 26. The facility, now poised for its final fit-out, is set to open its doors to the public soon. Summerfield Commercial, a major South West property developer, is at the helm of this project, which has been wrapped up ahead of the scheduled timeline.

A Boost to Local Employment

This new addition to the business park is anticipated to generate approximately 30 fresh jobs for the local populace. The drive-thru, with its 31 parking spaces, includes 12 that are specifically dedicated to electric vehicle (EV) charging, managed by Gridserve. With a strategic position amidst existing conveniences such as Costa drive-thru, Skylark Pub, and Travelodge, it is set to bolster the frontage of Westpark 26.

Westpark 26: A Beacon of Success

The completion of this KFC drive-thru is just one part of a larger success narrative for Westpark 26. Since 2009, this business park has been the birthplace of approximately 1,100 jobs, courtesy of the development of nearly 275,000 square feet of mixed-use space. Summerfield, buoyed by this achievement, is now eyeing the construction of two more terrace blocks of mixed-use commercial units on Plot 19 within Westpark 26.

The Future Looks Bright

The business park has proven to be a hub for diverse companies in the South West. The new KFC drive-thru is expected to enrich the park's amenities even further. James Holyday, Summerfield's managing director, along with commercial director Ben Trickey and Devon Contractors' contracts manager, Nick England, have all expressed their satisfaction with the project's completion and its expected contribution to the local economy and infrastructure.