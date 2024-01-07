en English
Local News

Weekly Death Notices and Funeral Announcements in Cambridgeshire

By: Wojciech Zylm
Published: January 7, 2024 at 12:18 am EST
Weekly Death Notices and Funeral Announcements in Cambridgeshire

In the quiet corners of Cambridgeshire, life has turned a page for several cherished individuals whose lives were an integral part of the community tapestry. From December 30 to January 5, a series of death notices, tributes, and funeral announcements were published, marking the end of their earthly journeys. Each notice is a poignant reminder of the transience of life and the enduring legacy left behind by those who have passed.

A Community Mourns

Betty Chambers, a beloved wife, mother, and grandmother from Harston, passed away at the age of 89. Her life will be celebrated at Christ The Servant King Church in Peterborough. Sylvia Fairbairn, also 89, from Cambridge, breathed her last at the Arthur Rank Hospice, leaving behind a large family. Her funeral service will be at the Cambridge City Crematorium.

Brian Ingham, 88, of Cambridge, is mourned by his wife Joyce and his family. His life will be celebrated at the Cambridge City Crematorium. Sheila Rengert, 87, passed away after a brief illness. Her service will be held at the Isle of Wight Crematorium, with a memorial service later in Thaxted Parish Church.

Continuing the Legacy

Brian Northrop from Great Shelford passed surrounded by family at 81. His service will take place at St Mary the Virgin, Great Shelford. Angelo Riccitelli, passed away at Addenbrookes Hospital. His service will be held at the Cambridge Crematorium.

Others whose lives are being honored include Peter Sampson, Francis Gordon Clegg, Rosalind Nicola Rogers, Roger Wake, Maurice John Atkin, Jim MacAndrew, and Margaret Jean Hughes. Their services will take place at various locations including the Cambridge City Crematorium and the Arbory Trust Woodland Cemetery.

Final Farewells

These notices serve as the community’s final farewell – a tribute to the lives lived and the legacies left behind. Each name is a story, each life a rich tapestry woven into the history of Cambridgeshire. As we say goodbye, we remember and honor their contributions, their love, and their indelible mark on the hearts of those who knew them.

Wojciech Zylm

Hailing from Warsaw, Wojciech Zylm is a devoted correspondent with a keen interest in communicating vital global news. Since 2018, he has consistently furthered his journalistic talents, keeping his finger on the pulse of current affairs and political happenings. Infusing facts with compelling narratives, Wojciech provides extensive reports on a myriad of subjects, spanning politics, culture, and technology, ensuring his audience stays abreast and interested. His extraordinary abilities and dedication to his profession solidify his position as a crucial asset in the realm of international journalism.

