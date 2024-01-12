en English
Transportation

Weekend Disruptions on London’s TfL Network: What Commuters Need to Know

By: Safak Costu
Published: January 12, 2024 at 2:19 am EST
Weekend Disruptions on London's TfL Network: What Commuters Need to Know

Transport for London (TfL) has issued a detailed list of planned closures and service disruptions for the coming weekend. The disruptions, necessitated by essential maintenance work, will impact several lines on London’s transport network from Friday to Sunday. The information, vital for weekend commuters, outlines the specific dates of closures, alternative modes of transport, and areas affected by the disruptions.

Wide-Ranging Disruptions

The Waterloo & City line, which only operates from Monday to Friday, will be devoid of any activity over the weekend. A significant disruption is expected on the Docklands Light Railway (DLR) with no service running between Canning Town and Beckton on Saturday and Sunday. However, TfL has arranged replacement buses to mitigate the inconvenience.

The London Overground will also face closures. There will be no service between Euston and Willesden Junction over the weekend. Alternatives will be available in the form of local buses and Bakerloo line services. On Sunday, the Overground service will also be halted between Willesden Junction and Richmond.

More Closures and Reduced Services

On the District line, trains will not run between Turnham Green and Richmond on Sunday. Meanwhile, the Elizabeth line will operate a reduced service on Sunday between Paddington and Maidenhead/Heathrow, with some stations scheduled to receive only two trains per hour.

Further disruptions are expected on Sunday afternoon with no Overground service between Gospel Oak and Woodgrange Park. Replacement buses have been organized to substitute for the paused service.

Impact of Planned Strike

The Waterloo & City line is also expected to face severe disruptions due to a planned strike by RMT Union members. The strike action will unavoidably result in reduced services over the weekend.

Due to the extensive list of disruptions, commuters are urged to check the TfL app or website for the most current updates on the Underground service. This will enable travellers to plan their journeys effectively and avoid any unforeseen delays.

author

Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

