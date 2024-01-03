Wednesfield North Councillors Express Concern Over Deterioration of ‘Top Shops’

Wednesfield North councillors have voiced their concerns over the dilapidated state of a line of local stores in Ashmore Park, colloquially referred to as the ‘top shops.’ Councillors Phil Bateman, Mary Bateman, and Rita Potter spotlighted several issues, including deteriorating brickwork, unkempt appearance, and safety hazards originating from the reckless parking of vehicles and poor condition of the surrounding area.

Meeting with Wolverhampton Homes

In an effort to address these issues, the councillors met with representatives from Wolverhampton Homes, the entity that owns the buildings. They conducted an on-site visit to the location at the intersection of Higgs Road and Griffiths Drive. The shops are strategically located near the 59 bus terminus, a busy hub where buses arrive every six to seven minutes.

Traffic and Safety Concerns

The area has been flagged for potential risk due to cars parking haphazardly and pulling out perilously in front of buses. This reckless behavior has ratcheted up the traffic safety concerns in the vicinity. Furthermore, the councillors pointed out the presence of worn-out grass areas and four deserted garages that, according to their suggestions, should be demolished.

A Plea for Improvement

The councillors underscored the urgent need for repairs and enhancements to the facilities. They have communicated their apprehensions to the Wolverhampton Homes officers, who have in turn pledged to provide updates to the community on any progress. Ashmore Park, primarily consisting of council houses, flats, and bungalows dating back to the 1950s, was constructed as an overspill estate and was incorporated into Wolverhampton in 1966. The current state of the ‘top shops’ does not reflect the rich history of the park, and the councillors are determined to restore its past glory.