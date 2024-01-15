Weca Mayor Proposes Tidal And Thermal Energy Solutions to Energy Crisis

Seizing the opportunity to address the energy crisis, Dan Norris, the metro mayor of the West of England Combined Authority (Weca), proposes an innovative and sustainable solution. His proposition leverages the Severn Estuary’s tidal power and the natural underground heat from flooded former coal mines.

Tapping into Tidal and Thermal Energy

Collaborating with the Welsh Government, Norris explores the potential for tidal lagoons in the Bristol Channel as part of the solution. South Gloucestershire Council, a member of Weca, has previously supported initiatives to utilize the warm water from disused mines to heat homes, providing an alternative to fossil fuels.

Government Criticized for Lack of Action

In his testimony to the Energy Security and Net Zero Select Committee, Norris expressed criticism towards the UK Government for its lack of decisive action and long-term planning regarding the transition to sustainable energy. He called for a substantial change in approach to retrofitting homes, underlining the health and economic benefits of warm homes.

Previous Efforts and Future Plans

In 2022, the Western Gateway partnership reviewed options for generating electricity from the Severn Estuary, following recommendations for a tidal lagoon ‘pathfinder project’. In addition, South Gloucestershire Council is currently investigating the use of heat pumps to extract warmth from mine water to heat residential and public buildings such as schools, hospitals, and offices through heat networks.