We Are Weymouth Announces Winter Wonderland Window Display Winners

Weymouth, a picturesque seaside town in England, sparkled with a festive spirit in 2023, thanks to the creative ingenuity of local businesses. Nearly 40 traders leaped at the chance to participate in the We Are Weymouth Winter Wonderland Window Display Competition, transforming the town into a veritable holiday dreamscape. The competition, organized by We Are Weymouth, the town’s Business Improvement District, drew almost 800 votes from an enchanted public, all casting ballots for their favorite scenes of winter wonder.

Vibrant You Beauty Crowned Champion

The top honor was bestowed upon Vibrant You Beauty, a local beauty salon, for their white wonderland and flying Santa-themed display. The salon’s windows were transformed into a stunning spectacle featuring Father Christmas navigating his sleigh through a snowy landscape, captivating passersby with its whimsy and charm.

Runners-up Shine with Creative Themes

Not far behind, Boss Miniatures secured second place with an innovative and festive Pokemon-themed window. The imaginative display served as a delightful merge of holiday cheer and popular culture. Floral Couture took the third spot with a Victorian Christmas display, which offered a nostalgic and elegant nod to Christmases of yore.

Special Commendations and Prizes

Additional commendations were given to King Edwards Fish & Chip Shop and Weldmar Hospicecare Shop for their elaborate and creative use of their space and contents. The prizes for the winners included a much-coveted package of PR and marketing support. Further adding to the festive spirit, a public draw was held for voters, awarding a hamper of local goods to one lucky Elysia Clarke.

The competition, in its essence, was more than a mere contest; it was a celebration of community spirit and local ingenuity. And the good news is, it’s set to return in the spring, promising to infuse the town with fresh vibrancy and creativity.