en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

We Are Weymouth Announces Winter Wonderland Window Display Winners

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 7, 2024 at 12:32 am EST
We Are Weymouth Announces Winter Wonderland Window Display Winners

Weymouth, a picturesque seaside town in England, sparkled with a festive spirit in 2023, thanks to the creative ingenuity of local businesses. Nearly 40 traders leaped at the chance to participate in the We Are Weymouth Winter Wonderland Window Display Competition, transforming the town into a veritable holiday dreamscape. The competition, organized by We Are Weymouth, the town’s Business Improvement District, drew almost 800 votes from an enchanted public, all casting ballots for their favorite scenes of winter wonder.

Vibrant You Beauty Crowned Champion

The top honor was bestowed upon Vibrant You Beauty, a local beauty salon, for their white wonderland and flying Santa-themed display. The salon’s windows were transformed into a stunning spectacle featuring Father Christmas navigating his sleigh through a snowy landscape, captivating passersby with its whimsy and charm.

Runners-up Shine with Creative Themes

Not far behind, Boss Miniatures secured second place with an innovative and festive Pokemon-themed window. The imaginative display served as a delightful merge of holiday cheer and popular culture. Floral Couture took the third spot with a Victorian Christmas display, which offered a nostalgic and elegant nod to Christmases of yore.

Special Commendations and Prizes

Additional commendations were given to King Edwards Fish & Chip Shop and Weldmar Hospicecare Shop for their elaborate and creative use of their space and contents. The prizes for the winners included a much-coveted package of PR and marketing support. Further adding to the festive spirit, a public draw was held for voters, awarding a hamper of local goods to one lucky Elysia Clarke.

The competition, in its essence, was more than a mere contest; it was a celebration of community spirit and local ingenuity. And the good news is, it’s set to return in the spring, promising to infuse the town with fresh vibrancy and creativity.

0
Business Holiday United Kingdom
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
43 seconds ago
Historic Rose & Crown Pub and Attached Thatched Cottage for Sale in Cambridgeshire
The doors of the historic Rose & Crown, a Grade II listed pub nestled in the heart of Histon, Cambridgeshire, are set to swing open to new proprietors. This beloved local watering hole, known for its cozy ambiance and traditional charm, is currently up for sale. Everard Cole Ltd, the real estate firm handling the
Historic Rose & Crown Pub and Attached Thatched Cottage for Sale in Cambridgeshire
Conwy Council Approves Extraction of Spring Water from Great Orme for Commercial Use
6 mins ago
Conwy Council Approves Extraction of Spring Water from Great Orme for Commercial Use
Society: Transforming a Former Bank into Atherton's New Cocktail Haven
7 mins ago
Society: Transforming a Former Bank into Atherton's New Cocktail Haven
Sunderland Set for Transformation with Proposed $450M Film Studio Development
3 mins ago
Sunderland Set for Transformation with Proposed $450M Film Studio Development
Sunderland to Welcome New Petrol Station and Ultra-Rapid EV Charging Hub
3 mins ago
Sunderland to Welcome New Petrol Station and Ultra-Rapid EV Charging Hub
Hatters Bar Opens in Burnley: A Hub for Craft Beer Lovers
3 mins ago
Hatters Bar Opens in Burnley: A Hub for Craft Beer Lovers
Latest Headlines
World News
Election Drama in Dhaka-1: Allegations, Dismissals, and Voter Enthusiasm
20 seconds
Election Drama in Dhaka-1: Allegations, Dismissals, and Voter Enthusiasm
Firefighter Glen Bailey's Herculean Attempt: Challenging the Weightlifting World Record
32 seconds
Firefighter Glen Bailey's Herculean Attempt: Challenging the Weightlifting World Record
Houston Texans Clinch Playoff Spot: A Story of Resilience and Triumph
45 seconds
Houston Texans Clinch Playoff Spot: A Story of Resilience and Triumph
Unfinished Business: The National Assembly Committees' Delays and Controversies of 2023
1 min
Unfinished Business: The National Assembly Committees' Delays and Controversies of 2023
Blackburn's TMT Harwood Solicitors Fight Club Celebrates a Year of Kickboxing Triumphs
2 mins
Blackburn's TMT Harwood Solicitors Fight Club Celebrates a Year of Kickboxing Triumphs
Mixed Results for Saint Anselm College Against Adelphi in Basketball Doubleheader
3 mins
Mixed Results for Saint Anselm College Against Adelphi in Basketball Doubleheader
Breaking Menstrual Stigma in India: Men's Role in Enhancing Women's Menstrual Experience
3 mins
Breaking Menstrual Stigma in India: Men's Role in Enhancing Women's Menstrual Experience
Young Chess Prodigies Shine at Rapid and Blitz Championships
4 mins
Young Chess Prodigies Shine at Rapid and Blitz Championships
Slingerz FC and Monedderlust Clash in Playoff Final for 2024 Elite League Spot
4 mins
Slingerz FC and Monedderlust Clash in Playoff Final for 2024 Elite League Spot
Chef Vishnu Manohar: A Culinary Feat for Ram Temple Consecration
2 hours
Chef Vishnu Manohar: A Culinary Feat for Ram Temple Consecration
The Escalating Rivalry in Para Badminton: Bhagat vs Bethell
2 hours
The Escalating Rivalry in Para Badminton: Bhagat vs Bethell
Helsinki's Charm and Iconic Cathedral: Reasons Behind Finland's Happiness Ranking
2 hours
Helsinki's Charm and Iconic Cathedral: Reasons Behind Finland's Happiness Ranking
Global Ambassadors Share New Year Aspirations for 2024 with The Korea Times
4 hours
Global Ambassadors Share New Year Aspirations for 2024 with The Korea Times
Ghanaian Chef Aims for Guinness Record with 11-Day Cooking Marathon
4 hours
Ghanaian Chef Aims for Guinness Record with 11-Day Cooking Marathon
Iraq's Restoration Plan: A New Chapter in Environmental Recovery
4 hours
Iraq's Restoration Plan: A New Chapter in Environmental Recovery
US-China Relations: The Shift from Engagement to Competitive Coexistence
5 hours
US-China Relations: The Shift from Engagement to Competitive Coexistence
War Hospital: A Gritty Encounter with WWI Medical Strategy
10 hours
War Hospital: A Gritty Encounter with WWI Medical Strategy
WoW Season of Discovery: Players React to Latest Hunter Class Nerf
11 hours
WoW Season of Discovery: Players React to Latest Hunter Class Nerf

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app