Waxwing Invasion: Record Bird Sighting in Derbyshire

Enthusiast birdwatchers from all corners of the UK have flocked to the picturesque landscape of Hassop Station, near Bakewell, in the Peak District, Derbyshire, drawn by a magnificent sighting of over 350 waxwings. The birds, distinguished by their unique peach hue and black eye mask, punctuated by red wing markings reminiscent of wax droplets, have set the local aviary community abuzz.

Record Year for Waxwing Sightings

The Derbyshire Ornithological Society has expressed excitement at the prospect of this year potentially setting a new record for waxwing sightings in the county. The current flock count is approaching the county’s previous record of 400, set back in 1970. These Scandinavian natives migrate to the Peak District in search of sustenance and warmer climes when their usual food sources dwindle.

A ‘Waxwing Winter’

This year has been hailed as the best ‘waxwing winter’ in a decade, with significant numbers also reported across the country. The British Trust for Ornithology identifies waxwings as rare but regular winter visitors to the UK. The last significant influx, or ‘irruption’ as it is known among birdwatchers, occurred in the 2012-13 season. This current irruption has sparked excitement among birders, some of whom have not seen the species for over a decade.

Monitoring the Waxwing Occurrence

The occurrence of these birds is being carefully observed by both enthusiasts and professionals, hopeful of surpassing the previous sighting record. Waxwings remain in the area until they have consumed all the berries from the trees, providing ample opportunity for observers to monitor their numbers and behaviour. This spectacle of nature serves as a reminder of the beauty and intricacy of the world around us, continually inspiring and exciting those who take the time to observe it.