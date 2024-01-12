en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Education

Wave Scattering Expert, Prof. Dr. Malte Peter, Awarded Life Membership at Clare Hall, Cambridge

author
By: Ebenezer Mensah
Published: January 12, 2024 at 12:55 pm EST
Wave Scattering Expert, Prof. Dr. Malte Peter, Awarded Life Membership at Clare Hall, Cambridge

Prof. Dr. Malte Peter, a respected professor of applied analysis at the University of Augsburg, has been bestowed the honour of life membership at Clare Hall, a distinguished college within the University of Cambridge. This accolade follows Peter’s significant engagement with the academic institution, which spanned numerous research visits and a notable six-month term as a visiting fellow.

Deep Dive into Wave Scattering

In the first half of 2023, Peter delved into a comprehensive research programme at the acclaimed Isaac Newton Institute for Mathematical Sciences. His investigative journey focused on the mathematical theory and applications of multiple wave scattering, a topic of profound scientific and practical relevance. Working side by side with colleagues from the UK and Australia, Peter successfully convened over 100 international academics at Cambridge for the exploration of wave scattering phenomena, which carry implications across diverse fields, from the dynamics of oceans to the advancement of medical technology.

Unravelling the Mysteries of Ocean Waves

Peter’s specific area of interest lies in the scattering of ocean waves. His work is closely linked to climate models and the conversion of ocean wave energy, both critical elements in our understanding and response to climate change. His studies on metamaterials, which ingeniously utilise wave scattering to produce unique effects, have drawn significant attention. By redirecting light waves, these metamaterials have the potential to render objects invisible, a concept straight out of science fiction, but increasingly plausible with the strides in scientific research.

Enhanced Collaboration through Life Membership

The awarding of life membership at Clare Hall to Prof. Dr. Malte Peter will serve to fortify his capacity for regular research collaborations within Cambridge’s esteemed academic system. This recognition not only endorses his past contributions but also paves the way for future research initiatives, reinforcing the importance of international academic exchange in the pursuit of scientific progress.

0
Education Science & Technology United Kingdom
author

Ebenezer Mensah

Ebenezer Mensah is a distinguished correspondent with a fervor for journalism that sparks transformation. With an adeptness for penning meticulously researched historical narratives, he offers BNN's international viewership a unique blend of profound insights. Ebenezer seamlessly bridges the gap between history and its resonance in today's world, fostering an informed and active readership. His unparalleled journalistic acumen and steadfast commitment position him as a pivotal asset to BNN's endeavor to present news that truly matters.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Education

See more
44 seconds ago
Anna University Commits to Comprehensive Sustainability and Climate Action Policy
Anna University, a prominent institution located in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, has taken a significant step towards combating climate change. It has recently adopted a wide-ranging sustainability and climate action policy to be implemented across all its campuses. This comprehensive plan aligns the university’s operations with a commitment to drastically reduce greenhouse gas emissions, with the
Anna University Commits to Comprehensive Sustainability and Climate Action Policy
Classical High School's Rating Sparks Debate Over Evaluation System
19 mins ago
Classical High School's Rating Sparks Debate Over Evaluation System
Abolition Coalition Co-Founder Jasmine Sebaggala Ordered to Pay $38,000 in Legal Fees
21 mins ago
Abolition Coalition Co-Founder Jasmine Sebaggala Ordered to Pay $38,000 in Legal Fees
Myrtle Place Elementary School Evacuated Over Strange Chemical Smell
11 mins ago
Myrtle Place Elementary School Evacuated Over Strange Chemical Smell
Reskilling the Global Workforce: A Key Strategy for Organizational Success
13 mins ago
Reskilling the Global Workforce: A Key Strategy for Organizational Success
King Edward VI College Stourbridge: A Beacon of Quality Education
17 mins ago
King Edward VI College Stourbridge: A Beacon of Quality Education
Latest Headlines
World News
Kennedy Agyapong Levels Corruption Charges Against Francis Asenso-Boakye Amid NPP Primaries
10 seconds
Kennedy Agyapong Levels Corruption Charges Against Francis Asenso-Boakye Amid NPP Primaries
Stefan Parsons to Drive for Henderson Motorsports in 2024 NASCAR Series
39 seconds
Stefan Parsons to Drive for Henderson Motorsports in 2024 NASCAR Series
Kalamazoo City Issues Boil Water Advisory Following Water Main Break
40 seconds
Kalamazoo City Issues Boil Water Advisory Following Water Main Break
Andy Murray’s New Mental Approach: Embracing Self-Compassion and Game Enjoyment
2 mins
Andy Murray’s New Mental Approach: Embracing Self-Compassion and Game Enjoyment
Proton Racing Team Gears Up for IMSA and WEC 2024 with Porsche 963
2 mins
Proton Racing Team Gears Up for IMSA and WEC 2024 with Porsche 963
Bob Good Warns of 'Hamas-like Situation' Amidst Biden's Open-Border Policy
3 mins
Bob Good Warns of 'Hamas-like Situation' Amidst Biden's Open-Border Policy
Steve O'Keefe Bows Out: Veteran Sydney Sixers Spinner Announces Retirement
3 mins
Steve O'Keefe Bows Out: Veteran Sydney Sixers Spinner Announces Retirement
Glasgow Warriors' Injured Stars Eye Six Nations Return Amid Crucial Champions Cup Clash
3 mins
Glasgow Warriors' Injured Stars Eye Six Nations Return Amid Crucial Champions Cup Clash
End of an Era: Bill Belichick Departs from Patriots; Canada Faces Multifaceted Challenges
3 mins
End of an Era: Bill Belichick Departs from Patriots; Canada Faces Multifaceted Challenges
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
1 hour
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
3 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
4 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
5 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
6 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
6 hours
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
6 hours
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
Bangladesh Bank Contemplates Switch to Crawling Peg System
6 hours
Bangladesh Bank Contemplates Switch to Crawling Peg System
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
7 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app