Wave 105 to Transform into Greatest Hits Radio: A New Era for South Coast Listeners

Wave 105, a staple of the South Coast's radio landscape for 25 years, is embarking on a transformative journey. On June 14, 1998, the station first aired from the Chillerton Down mast, earning a devoted following across Hampshire, the Isle of Wight, West Sussex, Dorset, and Wiltshire. In a move to cater to fans of classic hits, Wave 105 will soon rebrand to Greatest Hits Radio, focusing on the iconic tracks of the 70s, 80s, and 90s. This strategic shift encourages listeners with a preference for contemporary music to tune into Hits Radio. Despite these changes, the station promises to preserve its local essence by continuing to deliver local news, traffic updates, and support for community initiatives like the Cash for Kids charity.

Continuity and Change

As part of this rebranding, familiar voices will guide listeners through the transition. Rick Jackson will remain at the helm of the breakfast show, ensuring continuity and stability for the station's loyal audience. Meanwhile, Mark Collins is poised to take over the mid-afternoon slot, introducing a fresh dynamic to the lineup. This blend of the old and new exemplifies Bauer Media's commitment to maintaining the station's local identity while steering its musical direction towards a nostalgic playlist that resonates with a broad audience.

Impact on Staff and Listeners

The announcement of the rebranding has stirred concerns about job security among the station's staff. Bauer Media has acknowledged that a 'small number of roles' are at risk, with freelance contracts also under review. This has prompted a mixed response from the station's community, balancing excitement for the new format with apprehension about the potential impact on the team behind the beloved station. Despite these challenges, the move to Greatest Hits Radio is seen as a strategic effort to enhance the station's appeal and national recognition while safeguarding its dedication to local content and community involvement.

Looking Ahead

The transformation of Wave 105 into Greatest Hits Radio marks a significant milestone in the station's history. By adapting to changing listener preferences and the evolving media landscape, the station aims to secure its place in the hearts of South Coast residents for years to come. As the rebranding process unfolds, the focus will remain on delivering quality content, supporting local news and initiatives, and providing a nostalgic soundtrack to listeners' lives. The future of Greatest Hits Radio South Coast promises a harmonious blend of classic hits and local charm, ensuring that the legacy of Wave 105 continues under a new banner.