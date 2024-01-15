Watford Town Centre Bollard Malfunction Causes Bus-Rerouting Chaos

A malfunctioning bus-gate bollard located in the heart of Watford town centre has been temporarily deactivated following a series of rerouting issues it caused for bus journeys. The bollard, which is situated on Clarendon Road, was part of a sophisticated system that uses automatic number plate recognition (ANPR) cameras. This system was designed to allow buses unimpeded access to the bustling Watford High Street, while simultaneously preventing the inflow of other traffic.

Unforeseen Malfunctions

On December 11 and again on January 3, the system experienced significant malfunctions, failing to recognize buses and consequently not lowering the bollards as intended. This resulted in the necessary diversion of buses away from Watford High Street. Additionally, an independently functioning bollard was reported to be malfunctioning by rising without command, further complicating the situation.

Action Taken by Hertfordshire County Council

In response to these malfunctions, Hertfordshire County Council has taken swift action. On January 15, the issue with the ANPR cameras was rectified, which allowed the outer bollards to resume functioning correctly. However, the central bollard remains in a locked-down state as the council awaits the replacement of a specialist cable fault.

Impact on Bus Services and Commuters

During the period of dysfunction, several bus services including the 20, 322, 501, W3, and W4 were unable to serve the Watford High Street Stop B, which is conveniently located outside the former Wilko unit. Commuters were redirected to use alternative stops on Market Street, causing minor inconvenience and disruption to their daily commute.