Waterside Holiday Group Donates £30,000 to Dorset Charities After Year-Long Fundraising

Following a year filled with various fundraising activities, Waterside Holiday Group has made a significant contribution to the Dorset community, donating £30,000 to local charities. Dorset Mind and The Dorset Children's Foundation were the fortunate recipients of this generous donation, which was raised through motorbike rides, bingo nights, dog shows, and more by the Waterside team in 2023.

Fundraising Efforts and Community Support

Waterside Holiday Group, with parks in Weymouth, Osmington, and Cornwall, embarked on a mission to support the local community through a series of engaging events. From fish and chip days to challenging hikes, the team's dedication to fundraising has been unwavering. Dave Bennett, CEO of Waterside, expressed his pride in the team's ability to positively impact the work of these vital charities, emphasizing the importance of giving back to the community.

Charitable Impact and Future Plans

Dorset Mind plans to utilize the donation to potentially fund well-being groups and one-to-one support sessions for those struggling with isolation due to mental health issues. Linda O'Sullivan, CEO of Dorset Mind, praised the partnership with Waterside, highlighting the sense of community and collective achievement. The Dorset Children's Foundation, through its Co-Founder Patsy Hallmey, shared the donation's significance in providing accessible activities for disabled children, a much-needed service in the community.

Continued Commitment to Charitable Causes

The generous donation marks not just a successful year of fundraising but also a continued commitment to supporting local charitable organizations. Both Dorset Mind and The Dorset Children's Foundation are set to benefit significantly, allowing them to further their work within the community. Waterside Holiday Group's efforts showcase the profound impact businesses can have on their local communities through dedicated charitable initiatives.

As Waterside Holiday Group looks forward to another year of fundraising, the Dorset community watches eagerly, grateful for the support and excited about the future possibilities these donations help unlock. The lasting relationships formed and the tangible benefits seen by those in need underscore the importance of such philanthropic efforts, making Dorset a better place for all its residents.