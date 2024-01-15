en English
Waterlife Recovery Trust Achieves World-First Large-Scale Eradication of Invasive Mink

By: Muthana Al-Najjar
Published: January 14, 2024 at 7:21 pm EST
The Waterlife Recovery Trust, led by Tony Martin, has made history by successfully eradicating invasive American mink from a vast area in East Anglia, England. This three-year trial marks a global first on such a grand scale, outpacing a previous, smaller-scale eradication effort on an Estonian island. The American mink, related to weasels and commonly farmed for their fur, have wreaked havoc on native wildlife in Europe and South America, leading to a pressing need for their control.

Revolutionary Techniques and Promising Outcomes

The triumph of this trial is credited to the incorporation of innovative techniques. These include the use of smart traps equipped with remote detection capabilities, which promptly alert the responsible volunteers once a mink is trapped. Furthermore, the use of mink anal gland scents as bait has significantly improved both efficiency and humaneness of the process.

With approximately 500 traps spread over a 6,000-square-kilometer area, the Trust is on the verge of eradicating mink from the entire trial zone. The only remaining traps catching mink are those located on the borders of the region.

Funding and Future Plans

A grant of £500,000 from Natural England is set to aid the Trust in extending this eradication process to all of Britain. Martin, having gained extensive experience in wildlife eradication from his work on South Georgia Island, is confident in the feasibility of this goal based on the trial’s results.

Global Implications

Beyond Britain, Martin also suggests that the techniques used in this trial could be effective in continental Europe and South America, where the American mink poses a similar threat to native wildlife. Their successful eradication in East Anglia thus serves as a beacon of hope for these regions, indicating the potential for a more balanced, mink-free ecosystem.

Muthana Al-Najjar

A seasoned journalist with a keen sense for on-the-ground reporting, Muthana Al-Najjar is a testament to the resilience and courage that personifies the essence of journalism. Hailing from Gaza, Muthana has contributed significantly to the field, having worked with notable outlets such as the Saudi-funded broadcaster Al-Hadath and the local Al-Quds Radio. In 2020, amidst rising tensions in the region, Muthana's unwavering commitment to reporting the truth saw him summoned by the security forces in Gaza. His dedication to the craft, however, has never faltered, regardless of the circumstances or challenges. The recent Israel-Gaza conflict in 2023 further underscored the threats faced by journalists in the line of duty. Tragically, Muthana's home was among those targeted by the Israeli occupation army. The attack resulted in significant damage to his residence and, even more heartbreakingly, the loss of some of his family members. Despite these harrowing experiences, Muthana has continued to rise above adversity, joining the BNN newsroom to share his invaluable perspective and reporting skills. His history and experiences not only enrich our team but also serve as a stark reminder of the importance and cost of honest journalism in today's world. We are honored to have Muthana Al-Najjar as part of our BNN family.

