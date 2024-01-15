Waterlife Recovery Trust Achieves World-First Large-Scale Eradication of Invasive Mink

The Waterlife Recovery Trust, led by Tony Martin, has made history by successfully eradicating invasive American mink from a vast area in East Anglia, England. This three-year trial marks a global first on such a grand scale, outpacing a previous, smaller-scale eradication effort on an Estonian island. The American mink, related to weasels and commonly farmed for their fur, have wreaked havoc on native wildlife in Europe and South America, leading to a pressing need for their control.

Revolutionary Techniques and Promising Outcomes

The triumph of this trial is credited to the incorporation of innovative techniques. These include the use of smart traps equipped with remote detection capabilities, which promptly alert the responsible volunteers once a mink is trapped. Furthermore, the use of mink anal gland scents as bait has significantly improved both efficiency and humaneness of the process.

With approximately 500 traps spread over a 6,000-square-kilometer area, the Trust is on the verge of eradicating mink from the entire trial zone. The only remaining traps catching mink are those located on the borders of the region.

Funding and Future Plans

A grant of £500,000 from Natural England is set to aid the Trust in extending this eradication process to all of Britain. Martin, having gained extensive experience in wildlife eradication from his work on South Georgia Island, is confident in the feasibility of this goal based on the trial’s results.

Global Implications

Beyond Britain, Martin also suggests that the techniques used in this trial could be effective in continental Europe and South America, where the American mink poses a similar threat to native wildlife. Their successful eradication in East Anglia thus serves as a beacon of hope for these regions, indicating the potential for a more balanced, mink-free ecosystem.