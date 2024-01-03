Water Quality Concerns Prompt Swimming Advisory for Southsea Coastline

Visitors to the picturesque Southsea coastline, a popular beach destination near the pier, have been issued a stern caution against swimming. This warning comes in the wake of a poor water quality rating by the Environment Agency (EA). Previously classified as ‘sufficient’, the water quality at the Southsea East bathing site has experienced a significant decline. An investigation by Southern Water and the EA has revealed possible causes including sewage outfalls from Southern Water, contaminated groundwater, coastal defense work by the local council, and potential leaks from the pier.

Possible Contributors to the Decline

Portsmouth City Council has raised concerns regarding sewage releases by Southern Water as a primary cause. However, they noted that there are no sewage overflows in the immediate vicinity of the beach. The council also pointed out that the coastal defense work began after the water quality had started to deteriorate, suggesting that it may not be the main contributor to the issue. The council has expressed that a multitude of factors could be impacting the water quality and that there is an urgent need for further investigation and action.

The Impact on Local Economy and Well-being

A report by the city council cabinet underscored the significant role of bathing water sites for both the local economy and the well-being of residents. The downgraded water quality could have far-reaching negative impacts on the city and its inhabitants. The Southsea coastline, known for its bustling pier and picturesque views, is a significant draw for tourists and locals alike. The potential harm to the economy and the well-being of the people cannot be understated.

Changes in Other Bathing Sites

Furthermore, the Eastney bathing site, located nearby, has also seen its classification change. It has been downgraded from ‘excellent’ to ‘good’, adding to the growing concern about water quality in the area. As the investigation continues, authorities are considering additional public information and statutory signage to help beachgoers make informed decisions about swimming in these areas.