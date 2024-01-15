en English
Warrington’s Holy Trinity Church Lunch Club Closes After 30 Years of Community Service

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 15, 2024 at 7:09 am EST
Warrington’s Holy Trinity Church Lunch Club Closes After 30 Years of Community Service

After 30 years of dedicated service to the Warrington community, the Holy Trinity Church’s lunch club on Sankey Street has closed its doors. This faith-based initiative, steeped in compassion, provided nutritious meals weekly to over 30 individuals dealing with hardship. A committed team of volunteers, backed by a pastoral team, ensured the smooth running of this local lifeline.

A Mayor’s Salute to the Volunteers

Recognizing the impact of their selfless service, the Mayor of Warrington, Cllr Steve Wright, honored these volunteers with a Mayor’s Award. This recognition took place during a special lunch hosted at the town hall, a fitting tribute to a group that had spent so many years nurturing their community through food and fellowship.

Fostering Community Connections

Despite the closure of the lunch club, the Holy Trinity Church continues to strengthen community ties in other ways. The church operates a coffee bar that remains open three days a week, providing a warm, inclusive environment for locals to engage, connect, and support one another.

The Enduring Impact of the Lunch Club

In his remarks, Mayor Wright lauded the lunch club’s substantial contribution over the past three decades. He highlighted the valuable role the club played in facilitating communal dining and social interaction, emphasizing the importance of such spaces in fostering a sense of community and belonging. While the lunch club may no longer serve meals, its legacy of community service and connection endures, a testament to the power of community-led initiatives.

United Kingdom
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

United Kingdom

