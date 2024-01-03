en English
Society

Warrington Guardian Celebrates 2023 Newborns with a Special Edition

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 2:16 am EST
In a heartfelt initiative to celebrate the arrival of new lives, the Warrington Guardian plans to publish a distinctive 16-page annual Born in Warrington souvenir edition. This commemorative edition is designed to honor babies born in the town of Warrington during the year 2023. In the spirit of community participation, the publication is inviting all residents who have welcomed a new baby boy or girl this past year to contribute to this special edition.

Submission Guidelines

Those eager to have their newborn featured in this memorable edition must submit a color photograph of their baby. The photograph should be a close-up of the baby, devoid of any filters or montages. To ensure the authenticity of the entries, the Warrington Guardian stipulates the inclusion of the baby’s full name, the specific area of Warrington the family resides in, the baby’s date of birth, and weight. Any submissions missing these crucial details will unfortunately not be included in the publication.

Deadline for Submissions

Parents aiming to participate in this unique community project have until Thursday, January 4, to submit their baby’s photograph and the required details. This initiative, marking the milestones of the town’s newest residents, is a testament to the community spirit that Warrington embodies.

A Celebration of New Life

The Born in Warrington edition serves as a keepsake, etching the beginnings of these new lives into the memory of the town. By inviting parents to share this precious moment, the Warrington Guardian is nurturing a sense of community and shared joy. This special edition, a tapestry of the town’s newest faces, is a heartening reminder of the continuity of life and the boundless potential each new birth brings.

Society United Kingdom
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

