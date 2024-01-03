Warrington Guardian Celebrates 2023 Newborns with a Special Edition

In a heartfelt initiative to celebrate the arrival of new lives, the Warrington Guardian plans to publish a distinctive 16-page annual Born in Warrington souvenir edition. This commemorative edition is designed to honor babies born in the town of Warrington during the year 2023. In the spirit of community participation, the publication is inviting all residents who have welcomed a new baby boy or girl this past year to contribute to this special edition.

Submission Guidelines

Those eager to have their newborn featured in this memorable edition must submit a color photograph of their baby. The photograph should be a close-up of the baby, devoid of any filters or montages. To ensure the authenticity of the entries, the Warrington Guardian stipulates the inclusion of the baby’s full name, the specific area of Warrington the family resides in, the baby’s date of birth, and weight. Any submissions missing these crucial details will unfortunately not be included in the publication.

Deadline for Submissions

Parents aiming to participate in this unique community project have until Thursday, January 4, to submit their baby’s photograph and the required details. This initiative, marking the milestones of the town’s newest residents, is a testament to the community spirit that Warrington embodies.

A Celebration of New Life

The Born in Warrington edition serves as a keepsake, etching the beginnings of these new lives into the memory of the town. By inviting parents to share this precious moment, the Warrington Guardian is nurturing a sense of community and shared joy. This special edition, a tapestry of the town’s newest faces, is a heartening reminder of the continuity of life and the boundless potential each new birth brings.