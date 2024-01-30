Wantage Choral Society to Perform Fauré and Duruflé Requiems

Immerse in the harmonious echoes of requiems by composers Gabriel Fauré and Maurice Duruflé at a concert by the Wantage Choral Society. Transcending the traditional themes of sorrow, these requiems evoke a sense of joyful deliverance and aspiration towards eternal happiness.

A New Conductor Takes the Baton

The concert will be conducted by Hannah Towndrow, a distinguished alumnus of Hertford College, Oxford, and the Royal Academy of Music. As the newly appointed director of music at Hertford College, she brings a fresh approach to the society's performances.

Soloists to Grace the Stage

Adding to the melodious symphony, soprano Sofia Kirwan Baez and bass Jack Redman will enthrall the audience with their renditions. Their performances promise to enhance the emotional resonance of the evening.

Join the Musical Journey

The Wantage Choral Society, a group of nearly 50 singers from Wantage and the surrounding area, performs three concerts annually, showcasing a diverse range of classical and modern pieces. The society welcomes all, without the need for auditions, and is currently seeking new members, particularly sopranos and altos. Rehearsals are held on Tuesdays from 7:30 to 9:30 pm at The Wantage Church of England Primary School.

Experience this musical extravaganza at the Wantage Parish Church, starting at 7:30 pm on March 16. Tickets can be purchased through the society's website, the Wantage Bookshop, choir members, or at the door on the day of the event. Don't miss the chance to soak in the poignant melodies of Fauré and Duruflé, brought to life by the Wantage Choral Society.