en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Waltham Forest Council to Hike Fines for Littering and Fly-Tipping

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 7, 2024 at 12:25 am EST
Waltham Forest Council to Hike Fines for Littering and Fly-Tipping

In an ambitious move, Waltham Forest Council is gearing up to implement significant increases in fines for littering and fly-tipping from next year. The council’s primary objective with this decision is to bolster income generation through the introduction of these heightened fines. This initiative is part of a larger scheme that includes a thorough revision of fees and charges applicable to various services.

Projected Revenue and Fee Hikes

The projected revenue from enforcement fines for the fiscal year 2024/25 stands at a staggering £525,000. Littering fines are set to witness a whopping 100% increase, doubling to £300. In addition, fly-tipping fines are slated to rise from £400 to £750. This strategic move has been initiated despite public complaints concerning the already harsh penalties in place for waste-related offences, often arising from misunderstandings or issues stemming from waste collection services.

Government Support and Resident Backlash

Interestingly, the council leader, Grace Williams, had previously welcomed the government’s proposal to escalate fly-tipping fines to £1,000. She cited the costs incurred in tidying up the borough as the primary reason for this support. However, this has not gone down well with the residents who argue that the penalties are too stiff.

Income Breakdown and Other Fee Adjustments

The council’s total projected income from fees and charges for the upcoming year is estimated to reach a colossal £47.5 million. Parking charges alone are expected to contribute a significant chunk of approximately £29 million. Besides enforcement fines, the council is also planning adjustments to other fees. These include parking permits, burial services, and a range of community-related charges, with increments ranging from 5% to an eye-watering 41%. The council’s report on the impending fee changes is yet to receive the cabinet’s green light. It will subsequently be put to a council vote in February.

The report also addresses the fact that the proposed 5% increase in certain fees falls below the current inflation rate, indicating an awareness of economic factors amidst these sweeping changes.

0
Business United Kingdom
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
1 min ago
Indian Stock Market Soars in 2023: Government Policies Foster Robust Growth
The Indian stock market has proven its mettle with significant gains in 2023. BSE-SENSEX saw an 18.5% augmentation, while NIFTY recorded an impressive 20% increase. The substantial surge witnessed in the last five weeks emanates from the ruling party’s triumph in the critical Hindi heartland states of Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Rajasthan. This victory hints
Indian Stock Market Soars in 2023: Government Policies Foster Robust Growth
Bahawalpur Authorities Enforce Strict Measures Against Overpricing and Hoarding of Food Items
6 mins ago
Bahawalpur Authorities Enforce Strict Measures Against Overpricing and Hoarding of Food Items
GNBS Certifies Thirty New Companies in 2023, Set to Expand Reach in 2024
8 mins ago
GNBS Certifies Thirty New Companies in 2023, Set to Expand Reach in 2024
J.B. Hunt Strategizes Amid Freight Recession: A Mixed Outlook for Investors
1 min ago
J.B. Hunt Strategizes Amid Freight Recession: A Mixed Outlook for Investors
St. Lawrence County Unveils Online Booking Platform to Boost Tourism
2 mins ago
St. Lawrence County Unveils Online Booking Platform to Boost Tourism
U.S. National Debt Peaks at $34 Trillion Amid Political Friction
4 mins ago
U.S. National Debt Peaks at $34 Trillion Amid Political Friction
Latest Headlines
World News
Peru St. Bede Triumphs Over Kewanee in Illinois Girls Basketball Showdown
39 seconds
Peru St. Bede Triumphs Over Kewanee in Illinois Girls Basketball Showdown
Donald Michael Lemos: An Enduring Legacy in Aspen's Skiing Community
43 seconds
Donald Michael Lemos: An Enduring Legacy in Aspen's Skiing Community
Survey Reveals High Antibiotic Usage in Government Hospitals: A Deep Dive into the Implications
51 seconds
Survey Reveals High Antibiotic Usage in Government Hospitals: A Deep Dive into the Implications
Aplington-Parkersburg Falcons Triumph over Van Meter in Thrilling Rematch
1 min
Aplington-Parkersburg Falcons Triumph over Van Meter in Thrilling Rematch
Tracey Neville: A Testament to Determination and Ambition
1 min
Tracey Neville: A Testament to Determination and Ambition
Arizona Wildcats Celebrate Key Player Milestones in 92-73 Victory Over Utah
2 mins
Arizona Wildcats Celebrate Key Player Milestones in 92-73 Victory Over Utah
Recent High School Boys' Basketball Games: A Display of Competition and Talent
4 mins
Recent High School Boys' Basketball Games: A Display of Competition and Talent
U.S. National Debt Peaks at $34 Trillion Amid Political Friction
4 mins
U.S. National Debt Peaks at $34 Trillion Amid Political Friction
Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin Commits to Improved Transparency Following Hospitalization
4 mins
Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin Commits to Improved Transparency Following Hospitalization
Chef Vishnu Manohar: A Culinary Feat for Ram Temple Consecration
2 hours
Chef Vishnu Manohar: A Culinary Feat for Ram Temple Consecration
The Escalating Rivalry in Para Badminton: Bhagat vs Bethell
2 hours
The Escalating Rivalry in Para Badminton: Bhagat vs Bethell
Helsinki's Charm and Iconic Cathedral: Reasons Behind Finland's Happiness Ranking
2 hours
Helsinki's Charm and Iconic Cathedral: Reasons Behind Finland's Happiness Ranking
Global Ambassadors Share New Year Aspirations for 2024 with The Korea Times
4 hours
Global Ambassadors Share New Year Aspirations for 2024 with The Korea Times
Ghanaian Chef Aims for Guinness Record with 11-Day Cooking Marathon
4 hours
Ghanaian Chef Aims for Guinness Record with 11-Day Cooking Marathon
Iraq's Restoration Plan: A New Chapter in Environmental Recovery
4 hours
Iraq's Restoration Plan: A New Chapter in Environmental Recovery
US-China Relations: The Shift from Engagement to Competitive Coexistence
5 hours
US-China Relations: The Shift from Engagement to Competitive Coexistence
War Hospital: A Gritty Encounter with WWI Medical Strategy
10 hours
War Hospital: A Gritty Encounter with WWI Medical Strategy
WoW Season of Discovery: Players React to Latest Hunter Class Nerf
10 hours
WoW Season of Discovery: Players React to Latest Hunter Class Nerf

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app