Society

Walsall Battles with Noisy Neighbours: A Look at the Rising Tide of Noise Complaints

By: Safak Costu
Published: January 13, 2024 at 1:50 am EST
Residents of Walsall, a small town nestled in the heartland of the Midlands, are enduring a cacophony of disturbances that’s becoming increasingly hard to ignore. According to latest data, Walsall Council has one of the highest rates of noise complaints in the entire country, raising alarms about the significant problem of noise disturbances in this otherwise peaceful region.

The Unsettling Chorus of Complaints

Over 8,000 complaints were lodged with the council in the 2020/21 period. When broken down, this distressing figure translates to 28 complaints per 1,000 residents, a rate that outpaces other areas in the West Midlands. The nature of these noise complaints paints a vivid picture of the situation. They run the gamut from barking dogs, blaring music, piercing alarms, to the incessant clamor of DIY activities, shouting, and banging.

More Than Just Noisy Neighbours

However, the problem doesn’t stop at the neighbours’ threshold. The data shows that the noise disturbances have diverse sources. Nuisance youths, construction work, traffic, and businesses such as pubs and bars are adding to the decibel dilemma that the residents are grappling with.

A Stark Contrast in the West Midlands

When compared to other areas in the West Midlands, Walsall’s noise complaint situation seems even more acute. Dudley, Sandwell, Birmingham, and Wolverhampton reported significantly lower rates of noise complaints. Dudley recorded 9.6, Sandwell 6.2, Birmingham 5.8, and Wolverhampton a mere 2.5 complaints per 1,000 people, presenting a stark contrast to Walsall’s escalating noise issues.

While the council is currently tackling the issue, the residents of Walsall are left to wrestle with the noise, hoping for quieter days ahead.

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

