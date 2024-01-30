Wallingford Residents Protest Rising Parking Permit Fees

Residents of Wallingford, burdened by the steady rise in annual parking permit costs over the past two years, are seeking answers from the South Oxfordshire District Council. This trend has sparked distress within the community, with many locals finding it increasingly difficult to accommodate the escalating expenses.

Growing Parking Permit Costs: A Local's Plight

Maggie Coles, a local resident, has borne the brunt of this situation. In 2022, Coles paid 325 for her annual parking permit—a sum that spiked by 30% to 435 in 2024. The increase in cost has been a significant financial strain, made worse by the fact that her residence lacks private parking. As a result, Coles is dependent on the St. George's Road Car Park, where her permit does not ensure a parking spot.

The Struggle to Find Parking

This uncertainty, combined with the economic strain, led her to opt for a pricier three-month permit and even contemplate leaving Wallingford. Her attempts to voice her concerns to the district council have been met with a dismissive response, causing further dissatisfaction.

Council's Response to the Outcry

In response to the growing angst, a representative from the South Oxfordshire District Council admitted the challenges posed by the financial increases but announced that the permit fees would not be raised this year. The council defended the previous hikes, stating that they were implemented to maintain financial stability. They further explained that the revenue generated from parking fees and permits is channeled back into local services and infrastructure.

The council also addressed the issue of parking space availability, citing fluctuating demand as a reason for the lack of guaranteed spaces. However, they reassured residents that there is usually sufficient space, except during peak periods such as Christmas.