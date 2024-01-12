Walkers Battle Nearly 32,000 Footpath Obstructions in England and Wales

In the pastoral landscapes of England and Wales, nearly 32,000 obstructions on footpaths have emerged as hurdles for passionate walkers, according to a recent BBC investigation. This number signifies a worrying increase from the previous year. Amid these challenges, walkers like Lucy Wilson in Cornwall are stepping up to ensure the footpaths remain accessible for all.

Walking the Path of Resistance

Lucy Wilson and several others are not just strolling down these paths but are walking the path of resistance. Some enthusiasts are even undertaking legal training to hold councils accountable for the maintenance of these paths. Landowners, according to law, have a duty to keep footpaths clear. However, the ultimate responsibility lies with the local councils or national park authorities.

Funding Constraints and Legal Obligations

Despite councils citing funding constraints as a reason for the state of footpaths, campaigners argue that the legal obligations to maintain footpaths are being neglected. To the relief of these campaigners, the UK government has committed more than £64bn for English councils in the financial year 2024/25, a part of this funding is allocated for maintaining public paths. Additionally, new funding incentives for farmers to maintain footpaths have been announced, marking a positive step forward.

Progress in Wales and Raising Public Awareness

In Wales, a £5.6m grant has been allocated for public rights of way. An example of successful collaboration in this regard is Monmouthshire County Council, which has partnered with landowners and volunteers to address footpath issues. The Ramblers, a walking charity, however, believes that the number of obstructions is underreported. They are urging more public awareness and reporting of such issues, to ensure the beloved footpaths of England and Wales remain unhindered.