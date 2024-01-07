Wales to Welcome First Men’s-Only Refuge by Year’s End

In the heart of Cwmbran, a teaching assistant named Jody Goldsworthy is embarking on a mission to transform the landscape of domestic abuse support in Wales. Goldsworthy, a survivor of both childhood and domestic abuse, seeks to establish the first refuge exclusively for men, a demographic he perceives as underserved in the current network of aid. This refuge, a pioneering venture under the banner of Jonathan’s House Ministries, is scheduled to open its doors by year-end.

Jonathan’s House Ministries: A New Hope for Men

Launched in February of the preceding year, Jonathan’s House Ministries is a beacon of hope for male victims of domestic abuse. The ministry, firmly rooted in Christian principles yet welcoming to all, offers a safe haven where men can escape the clutches of abuse. The organization’s name pays homage to the Biblical figure Jonathan, a symbol of unwavering support during times of abuse.

Goldsworthy, whose multifaceted background includes theology studies, youth work training, and a 12-year stint as a chef, is dedicated to altering the traditional narrative surrounding domestic abuse. He emphasizes the stark lack of support for men who find themselves in these harrowing situations. The societal pressure to ‘man up’ often prevents them from seeking the help they need.

From Streets to Safe Shelters

The upcoming refuge is more than just a sanctuary; it’s an alternative to the street for victims of domestic abuse. Goldsworthy’s initiative aims to prevent the downward spiral into further issues, such as drug abuse and addiction. The refuge serves as a stepping stone for these men to transition towards a life free of trauma.

Expanding the Outreach

But Jonathan’s House Ministries has set its sight beyond just the refuge. Plans are underway to establish call centers across Wales. These centers will function as crucial touchpoints for men seeking immediate assistance. The organization is also committed to training church leaders in recognizing and responding to abuse cases, thus expanding the scope of their impact.

Goldsworthy’s vision is not confined to a single refuge. He dreams of a network of safe havens across Wales, each dedicated to assisting as many men as possible. The wheels are already in motion, and the first refuge is just the beginning of a broader narrative shift, one that ensures men know it’s okay to seek help and share their stories.