Wales Industrial Property Market Sees Uptake; Significant Deals Recorded in Q4

The industrial property market in Wales, for spaces exceeding 50,000 sq ft, witnessed a slight surge in 2023, clocking 1.87 million sq ft, up from 1.8 million sq ft the previous year, as per the latest research from global property consultancy, Knight Frank.

Q4 Sees Significant Deals

Notably, the last quarter of 2023 recorded five substantial deals amounting to 416,000 sq ft, outpacing the 103,000 sq ft from the same period in 2022. One landmark transaction involved leasing a 52,000 sq ft unit at St Modwen Park, Newport, setting a new rent record for mid-box units at £8.75 per sq ft.

Largest Transaction and Market Dynamics

The most significant deal comprised a 130,000 sq ft sale at Llandow Trading Estate to a single occupier. Despite South Wales’ closures that contributed over 1 million sq ft of secondary industrial space to the market, Knight Frank managed to secure offers for all three properties earlier owned by the UK Window Group in Rhondda Cynon Taff, with transaction completions in the pipeline.

Future Market Prospects

By the close of the year, the availability of industrial property stood at 6.6 million sq ft, including the 1.6 million sq ft Ford facility in Bridgend rumored for sale, a move that could influence the market in 2024. The Wilko site at Magor, spanning 850,000 sq ft, is slated for a February 2024 unveiling and is already generating interest from potential investors and occupiers.

St Modwen Park’s Unit 8 is under offer, and Unit 4’s contracts are expected to be exchanged shortly, leaving limited space available. New developments, such as the RYB 1 unit, are turning heads, with a lease set to be finalized early in 2024. Robert Hitchins’ proactive stance on Bridgend Industrial Estate has led to pre-lets and further developments, with full occupancy anticipated by the end of 2024. Interest in the remaining plot at Junction 35 is ongoing, indicating potential for new construction projects in the future.