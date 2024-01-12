en English
Business

Wales Faces Wave of Restaurant Closures Amid Economic Pressure and Government Policy Concerns

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 12, 2024 at 6:22 pm EST
Wales Faces Wave of Restaurant Closures Amid Economic Pressure and Government Policy Concerns

The restaurant industry in Wales is coming up against a formidable adversary: escalating costs. Amid this economic pressure, prominent establishments like Cardiff’s Kindle, Brass Beetle, and the Conway pub have had to turn off their lights for good, sparking unease among industry professionals. The situation has become so dire that it has triggered calls for the Welsh government to rethink its proposal to slash business rates relief from 75% to 40%.

Proposed Changes in Business Rates Relief

As part of its financial strategy, the Welsh government has declared its plan to allocate £134m in rates support for the coming year, on top of permanent support schemes amounting to £250m. However, the draft budget also proposes a 5% increase in business rates, a stark contrast to England’s steady rate relief at 75%. UK Hospitality forecasts that this discrepancy could compel Welsh pubs and restaurants to fork out an average of £6,800 more than their English counterparts.

The Impact on the Hospitality Sector

Industry veterans Cerys Furlong and Simon Wright have expressed their fears over the added fiscal pressures this sector faces. These include a high VAT rate in the UK and the doubling costs of food and energy. They argue that such a significant reduction in rate relief could potentially wreak havoc on a sector that contributes to 8.5% of UK jobs.

Government Response

Despite these concerns, the Welsh government maintains that it will persist in its support for small businesses in the retail, leisure, and hospitality sectors. It has pledged a fifth year of rate support costing £78m and the establishment of a new £20m capital fund for 2024-25, designed to help businesses fortify against future challenges.

author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

