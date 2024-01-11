Vonovia SE Issues its First GBP Bond, Broadening Investor Base

On January 11, 2024, Vonovia SE, Europe's leading private residential real estate company, executed an unprecedented move in the UK's financial market, issuing its first bond in pounds sterling. The bond's total worth is GBP 400 million, with a 12-year term and a 4.5% coupon rate after a cross-currency swap. The offering encountered overwhelming demand, with an oversubscription rate of 8.3 times and the order book peaking at GBP 3.45 billion. This enthusiastic response led to the largest cross-sector corporate order book in GBP since June 2020.

Vonovia's Strategic Financial Shift

Philip Grosse, Vonovia's CFO, underscored the timing of this move as being optimal due to the market's attractive conditions. Grosse acknowledged that the company had primarily focused on secured borrowings throughout 2023. The team views this current shift as a strategy to tap into arbitrage opportunities and to compete with Eurobonds, while also proactively managing financial liabilities. The fresh capital will be utilized to clear loans due from 2025 onwards, aligning perfectly with Vonovia's strategy of enhancing financial stability and expanding its investor base.

Vonovia: A Brief Overview

Vonovia owns approximately 548,000 residential units spread across Germany, Sweden, and Austria, and manages an additional 70,700 apartments. The company's portfolio is valued at around €88.7 billion. Since its listing on the stock exchange in 2013, and as a DAX constituent, Vonovia has prioritized customer orientation and tenant satisfaction, investing significantly in property maintenance, modernization, and senior-friendly conversion. The company employs approximately 15,800 people.

Analysts Predict a Rebound in the Real Estate Sector

Analysts are predicting a rebound for the local real estate sector, which saw volumes for commercial property transactions drop by more than half last year. Germany's biggest property owners, including Vonovia, suffered from a market slump triggered by rising interest rates ending a decade-long boom. However, the successful issuance of this bond in sterling, according to Fabian Lander, Vonovia’s head of corporate finance, not only broadens their investor base but also offers longer tenors, positioning Vonovia well for future growth.