Volunteering: A Journey of Transformation and Community Impact

In the quaint town of Carrickfergus, the tale of Karolyn Gaston, a dynamic 52-year-old woman, is an inspirational testament to the transformative power of volunteering. Since 2010, Gaston has been a diligent volunteer with Volunteer Now, immersing herself in a bevy of initiatives, most notably the Jordanstown Junior Parkrun and befriending schemes to support the elderly. Her wide-ranging experiences stretch from the local community to the international stage, with vibrant memories etched in the London and Rio de Janeiro Olympic Games. A journey that has not only enriched her life but also infused it with a profound sense of purpose and belonging.

Volunteering: A Path to Personal Growth and Community Impact

Through her experiences, Gaston underscores the joy and camaraderie that volunteering fosters. From forming lifelong friendships to the simple joy of giving back to the community, every moment has been an enriching experience. One such significant memory is her encounter with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, a testament to the remarkable experiences that volunteering can offer.

The Youth Embarking on the Volunteering Journey

Similar echoes of community impact and personal growth can be found in the story of Elodie Bloomer, a 13-year-old from Hillsborough. As a prominent youth volunteer and UK Youth iwill ambassador, Bloomer has taken significant strides in social action and youth rights. From being selected for the University of Oxford Co-Space Japan Collaboration 2024 to her work in response to the Syrian conflict, her journey is a living example of the transformative power of volunteering even at such a young age.

Volunteer Now: The Platform Bridging Volunteers and Opportunities

Witnessing such inspiring journeys, Jane Gribbin, the community engagement manager at Volunteer Now, can attest to the benefits volunteering brings to individuals and organizations alike. To further this noble cause, Volunteer Now, in partnership with Be Collective, has launched an online platform in Northern Ireland. The platform aims to connect volunteers like Gaston and Bloomer with a multitude of opportunities, emphasizing the significant difference even a small amount of volunteering can make to the community and the volunteer’s personal growth.