en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
United Kingdom

Volunteering: A Journey of Transformation and Community Impact

author
By: Waqas Arain
Published: January 11, 2024 at 3:28 am EST
Volunteering: A Journey of Transformation and Community Impact

In the quaint town of Carrickfergus, the tale of Karolyn Gaston, a dynamic 52-year-old woman, is an inspirational testament to the transformative power of volunteering. Since 2010, Gaston has been a diligent volunteer with Volunteer Now, immersing herself in a bevy of initiatives, most notably the Jordanstown Junior Parkrun and befriending schemes to support the elderly. Her wide-ranging experiences stretch from the local community to the international stage, with vibrant memories etched in the London and Rio de Janeiro Olympic Games. A journey that has not only enriched her life but also infused it with a profound sense of purpose and belonging.

Volunteering: A Path to Personal Growth and Community Impact

Through her experiences, Gaston underscores the joy and camaraderie that volunteering fosters. From forming lifelong friendships to the simple joy of giving back to the community, every moment has been an enriching experience. One such significant memory is her encounter with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, a testament to the remarkable experiences that volunteering can offer.

The Youth Embarking on the Volunteering Journey

Similar echoes of community impact and personal growth can be found in the story of Elodie Bloomer, a 13-year-old from Hillsborough. As a prominent youth volunteer and UK Youth iwill ambassador, Bloomer has taken significant strides in social action and youth rights. From being selected for the University of Oxford Co-Space Japan Collaboration 2024 to her work in response to the Syrian conflict, her journey is a living example of the transformative power of volunteering even at such a young age.

Volunteer Now: The Platform Bridging Volunteers and Opportunities

Witnessing such inspiring journeys, Jane Gribbin, the community engagement manager at Volunteer Now, can attest to the benefits volunteering brings to individuals and organizations alike. To further this noble cause, Volunteer Now, in partnership with Be Collective, has launched an online platform in Northern Ireland. The platform aims to connect volunteers like Gaston and Bloomer with a multitude of opportunities, emphasizing the significant difference even a small amount of volunteering can make to the community and the volunteer’s personal growth.

0
United Kingdom
author

Waqas Arain

Waqas Arain, with a prestigious journalistic stint across prestigious media institutions such as ARY News TV, Dawn.com, and Apna Television Group spanning more than seven years, holds an immense wealth of experience. He is a proficient reporter, showcasing remarkable adeptness in critical and inventive thought which aids him in dealing effectively with a wide array of topics. Waqas exhibits an innate ability to master complex ideas swiftly and then convey these intricately woven narratives in a compelling manner, responsive to various themes and prevailing world affairs. Being an effective communicator and a cooperative team member, he excels in high-pressure situations and fosters harmonious relationships within the team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

United Kingdom

See more
10 mins ago
Labour Could Win UK Election Without Scotland: Humza Yousaf
In a surprising political forecast, Scottish First Minister Humza Yousaf declared that the Labour Party could secure a victory in the next UK general election, even without winning any seats in Scotland. This bold statement, reflective of the evolving political landscape in the UK, suggests that the traditional reliance on Scotland as a crucial battleground
Labour Could Win UK Election Without Scotland: Humza Yousaf
Timeless Tradition: Gwaun Valley's Unique New Year Celebration
29 mins ago
Timeless Tradition: Gwaun Valley's Unique New Year Celebration
UK's Post Office in Potential Tax Controversy, Risking Insolvency
33 mins ago
UK's Post Office in Potential Tax Controversy, Risking Insolvency
King Charles III Found Out About Queen Elizabeth II's Death While Mushroom Picking, New Book Reveals
12 mins ago
King Charles III Found Out About Queen Elizabeth II's Death While Mushroom Picking, New Book Reveals
Tottenham Hotspur a Contender for Premier League Title, Declares Manager Ange Postecoglou
18 mins ago
Tottenham Hotspur a Contender for Premier League Title, Declares Manager Ange Postecoglou
UK Post Office Scandal: A Reflection of Broader Societal Issues
22 mins ago
UK Post Office Scandal: A Reflection of Broader Societal Issues
Latest Headlines
World News
Attainable Exercise Routines in 2024: Walking, Daily Chores, and Home Workouts
4 mins
Attainable Exercise Routines in 2024: Walking, Daily Chores, and Home Workouts
President Biden's Visit to Local Running Shoe Store Highlights Economic Agenda
5 mins
President Biden's Visit to Local Running Shoe Store Highlights Economic Agenda
President Museveni Urges East African Unity Amid Regional Tensions
7 mins
President Museveni Urges East African Unity Amid Regional Tensions
Union Minister G Kishan Reddy Makes Significant Visit to Nampally Constituency
8 mins
Union Minister G Kishan Reddy Makes Significant Visit to Nampally Constituency
India's Rising Global Influence: A Shift in Worldwide Perception
10 mins
India's Rising Global Influence: A Shift in Worldwide Perception
Labour Could Win UK Election Without Scotland: Humza Yousaf
10 mins
Labour Could Win UK Election Without Scotland: Humza Yousaf
Texas Governor Abbott Clarifies Response to Illegal Border Crossings Amidst Policy Tensions
13 mins
Texas Governor Abbott Clarifies Response to Illegal Border Crossings Amidst Policy Tensions
House Speaker Mike Johnson Stands Firm on Funding Agreement Amidst Conservative Opposition
13 mins
House Speaker Mike Johnson Stands Firm on Funding Agreement Amidst Conservative Opposition
Senator Sinema Signals Near Completion of Bipartisan Border Security Negotiations
13 mins
Senator Sinema Signals Near Completion of Bipartisan Border Security Negotiations
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
2 hours
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
2 hours
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
3 hours
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
3 hours
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
3 hours
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
5 hours
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
Cochise College Hosts Arizona DECA District 3 Events: Forging Future Leaders
7 hours
Cochise College Hosts Arizona DECA District 3 Events: Forging Future Leaders
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
10 hours
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Oneonta Council to Decide on Significant Timber Sale: Economic and Ecological Balancing Act
10 hours
Oneonta Council to Decide on Significant Timber Sale: Economic and Ecological Balancing Act

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app