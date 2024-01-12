en English
Volunteer Steps Up: Covers Five-Year Rent for Albrighton Animal Rescue Center

By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: January 12, 2024 at 12:13 pm EST
In a remarkable act of philanthropy, Clive Freke, a volunteer at the Stray Cat Rescue Team West Midlands in Albrighton, Shropshire, has pledged to shoulder the establishment’s £26,000 rent for the next five years. This gesture comes as a significant relief to the animal rescue center, which has been diligently dedicated to the care of a multitude of stray cats despite its financial challenges.

Securing the Shelter

The Stray Cat Rescue Team West Midlands, home to approximately 150 cats at their base, Maximus Meadows, and nearly 100 more in foster homes, has been operating on a donation-dependent model. With the recent blow of £60,000 in veterinary bills, their financial stability was under threat. However, Freke’s unprecedented commitment offers a lifeline, ensuring the continuation of their crucial work.

A Personal Connection

Freke, who has served as a volunteer driver for the rescue center for three years, has a strong personal connection with the organization. In addition to his volunteer work, he also adopted a cat through the center, further solidifying his bond. His understanding of the center’s need for stability and consistent support was a driving force behind his generous contribution.

Gratitude and Hope

Lucy Strickland, the founder of the rescue center, expressed profound gratitude to Freke and his wife Christine. This monumental gift not only secures the shelter’s operations for a substantial period but also instills hope for the future. The Stray Cat Rescue Team West Midlands can now continue its mission with renewed vigor, knowing they have the financial stability to support their cause. In the face of ongoing challenges, such acts of kindness and generosity serve as reminders of the profound impact individuals can make on their communities.

United Kingdom
author

Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

