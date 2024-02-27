Voice-Over Artist Andrew Horner Unveils 'My Life In Pieces', Tackling Mental Health Through Poetry

Andrew Horner, a distinguished voice-over artist from Saxon Fields, Andover, has made a captivating shift into the realm of literature with his debut poetry collection 'My Life In Pieces'. Drawing heavily from his experiences and introspections during the Covid lockdowns, Horner ventures beyond his familiar territory of voice acting, where he has voiced characters in BAFTA-winning game Divinity Original Sin 2 and Samsung's VR game Augmented Empire, to explore the nuanced complexities of human nature and mental health through poetry. The collection, now available through major retailers, marks Horner's profound leap into using art as a conduit for social change, particularly in dismantling the stigmas surrounding mental health and suicide.

From Voice-Over to Verses

Horner's journey from lending his voice to various characters and commercials to penning down his inner thoughts and reflections on global issues and personal battles presents a fascinating transition. Having been in the voice-over industry since 2014, his pivot towards poetry was sparked by the isolation and the global upheaval caused by the pandemic. 'My Life In Pieces' is not just a collection of poems but a mosaic of Horner's reflections on the darker aspects of human nature, his plea for open conversations on mental health, and a beacon of hope for those battling internal demons. Horner's dedication to his craft and his mission to inspire particularly men to express their internal struggles is evident through his continued engagement with his audience via his Instagram page, TalesoftheNook, and public book signing events in Andover.

Breaking the Silence on Mental Health

Horner's work transcends the traditional boundaries of poetry to touch upon sensitive issues like mental health and suicide, often considered taboo in societal discourse. Through 'My Life In Pieces', he aspires to foster a culture of openness and understanding, encouraging especially men to voice their feelings and seek solace in the shared human experience. His efforts to bring mental health to the forefront of conversation extend to his spoken word album 'Strong Enough To Break' and his anticipation for his second book, 'Drunk on Lies, Sober on Truth'. These endeavors highlight his commitment to using his art as a vehicle for change, aiming to alleviate the stigma and usher in a more empathetic society.

Continuing the Conversation

Andrew Horner's debut in the literary world with 'My Life In Pieces' is a testament to the power of art in initiating crucial conversations and challenging societal norms. His work not only offers a deeply personal look into his thoughts and experiences but also serves as an invitation for others to explore and express their own struggles and triumphs. As Horner plans for more book signings and the release of his upcoming works, his journey underscores the importance of creative expression in mental health advocacy and the transformative potential of poetry in bridging divides and healing wounds. Through his words, Horner continues to inspire, challenge, and uplift, proving that it is indeed possible to find light in the darkest of places.