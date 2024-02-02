Visiting Angels Showcases Carer-Centric Approach at 'Care as a Career' Event

Visiting Angels, a community-based care delivery service, is set to host a 'Care as a Career' event at their office in the Belgrade Centre on Denington Road, Wellingborough. The event is designed to showcase Visiting Angels' unique approach to care delivery, which places carers at the centre of its operational model.

Carer-Centric Approach to Care Delivery

Visiting Angels has made a name for itself in the care industry by implementing policies that prioritize the wellbeing of its carers and clients. Amongst these policies is the provision for paying carers for travel time between care visits. This policy is aimed at preventing carers from having to rush through essential tasks, thereby enhancing the quality of care delivered.

Furthermore, Visiting Angels ensures minimum one-hour visits for clients. This measure is intended to provide adequate time for carers to attend to the needs of their care recipients, creating a more satisfying experience for both parties involved.

A Platform for Experienced Carers

The 'Care as a Career' event will provide a platform for three experienced carers to speak about their experiences with Visiting Angels. They will discuss how the company's carer-centric approach has positively impacted their lives and those of their care recipients. Their testimonies aim to shed light on the potential benefits of choosing care as a career.

Forging a Path in Caregiving

The event is an informative session for those interested in pursuing a career in caregiving. It provides an opportunity to learn about a business model that prioritizes the wellbeing of its employees and clients. Attendees will be introduced to the rewarding possibilities of a career in caregiving, with insights into the roles of Personal Care Aide (PCA) and Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA).

Visiting Angels is currently looking to hire part-time or full-time PCA or CNA Caregivers. They offer free virtual PCA classes to those who qualify, highlighting their commitment to training and developing new caregivers. The position comes with great perks, and the company is especially interested in purpose-driven individuals currently working as caregivers or those interested in becoming caregivers.