Virgin Voyages Offers Agents a Chance to Sail with Sir Richard Branson

Travel agents worldwide have been given a unique opportunity by Virgin Voyages: the chance to win a five-night cruise and engage in an intimate afternoon tea with the company's founder, Sir Richard Branson. The alluring incentive is part of the company's efforts to encourage travel agents to earn Virgin Red Points through bookings made throughout January.

Scoring Points for a Cruise

Agents can earn a thousand Virgin Red Points for each booking they make for European 2024 departures, including ex-UK sailings. As the month progresses, the points will accumulate, and those agents demonstrating the highest prowess will find themselves in a rather enviable position.

The five agents who manage to secure the highest points by the end of the competition stand to win a spot on a five-night cruise. This isn't just any cruise, though. It's a voyage from Portsmouth to Amsterdam and Zeebrugge, scheduled for the 3rd of September.

An Afternoon with Sir Richard Branson

As if the prospect of a free cruise wasn't enticing enough, the winning agents will join Sir Richard Branson for a private afternoon tea. This provides them with an invaluable opportunity to discuss their business, pose questions, and potentially gain insights from one of the most influential entrepreneurs of our time.

Announcement and Encouragement

Shane Lewis-Riley, the Vice-President of International Sales and Marketing at Virgin Voyages, announced this incentive through a video on Facebook. He took the opportunity to highlight the success Virgin Voyages has seen in sales since the beginning of January, labelling it as the best month in the company's history. Lewis-Riley also teased future plans and encouraged agents to continue their efforts, reminding them of the incredible opportunity at stake.