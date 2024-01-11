Viral TikTok Video Sheds Light on XL Bully Breed’s Strength and UK Ban

As the New Year dawned, a playful incident involving an XL bully breed dog pulling its owner through the mud while chasing a ball, captured on a viral TikTok video, brought a mix of laughter and concern among viewers. The video, posted on January 6, 2024, quickly amassed over 1.7 million views, 79,300 likes, and 1,523 comments, with the owner humorously acknowledging the strength of her dog.

XL Bully Breed: Strength and Challenges

The XL bully breed, known for its formidable size, can weigh up to 130 pounds, making them a challenging pet to walk, particularly on wet days. This incident, while lighthearted, highlighted the practical challenges of owning such a powerful breed.

UK’s Ban on XL Bully Breed

However, the viral video comes amidst a more serious backdrop. The UK enforced a ban on the XL bully breed beginning January 1, 2024. Under this law, breeding, selling, advertising, gifting, exchanging, abandoning, or allowing XL bully dogs to stray is prohibited. Current owners are mandated to keep their dogs leashed and muzzled in public.

Controversy Surrounding the Ban

The ban has its roots in a rise in dog attacks, with the breed implicated in several incidents over the past three years, causing 23 fatalities. This move, however, has stirred controversy, with differing opinions on its effectiveness. The government’s decision to classify the breed under the Dangerous Dogs Act has resulted in a doubling of dogs seized between 2018 and 2022, with 3,444 dogs euthanized. The most seizures occurred in West Midlands, closely followed by Greater Manchester.

Impact on Scotland

Simultaneously, Scotland grapples with an influx of XL bully dogs following the ban in England and Wales, triggering an urgent review by the Scottish government. Fears of becoming a dumping ground for the breed have led to considerations of similar prohibitions. Community Safety Minister Siobhian Brown has urged Scots against purchasing the breed while a ban is under review.

In the midst of the ongoing debate, the viral video serves as a humorous reminder of the strength and size of the XL bully breed, while simultaneously highlighting the serious issues surrounding the breed’s management and ownership.