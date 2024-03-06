Viral Sensation: Dachshund Befriends Seal at UK Sanctuary, Captures Hearts Worldwide

When it comes to iconic Internet content, unlikely animal friendships will always be on the list. There have been heartwarming photos and videos of different species becoming BFFs since as long as we've been able to share them, but this precious friendship between a dog and a sanctuary's resident seal is one of the best I've ever seen.

Advertisment

Stanley the Dachshund first met in the early days of 2020, before, well--you know what happened that spring. While on a visit to the Sea Life Trust Cornish Seal Sanctuary in Gweek, Cornwall (in the UK), the wiener dog became fascinated by what his owner was looking at in the aquarium tank. When she placed him on the ledge to look for himself, someone else noticed too.

This unlikely animal friendship has been a beloved tale among animal lovers since going viral in 2020, but the ratings guru behind We Rate Dogs gave the duo some love on March 4, 2024--over 4 years after they met!

Aww! A Close-Up Encounter

Advertisment

Aayla immediately noticed Stanley standing on the ledge by her tank, and she simply had to get a closer look. And who can blame her? Dachshund pup Stanley isn't the first dog to catch her eye, and I have a feeling he wasn't the last one she befriended either. When Melanie sent these darling pictures to the UK seal sanctuary, they didn't seem surprised at all!

Building a Friendship Behind Glass

The seal and the sausage sounds like a lovely story," agreed commenter mademoisellecollecteur. It should be a children's book! The fact that Melanie and her sausage dog kept in touch with the rescued seal is almost too sweet for words, but if you ask me, their years-long tale of friendship would make so many kiddos smile.

Advertisment

Are Seals and Dogs Natural Friends?

Though it's not unusual to see a dog attempting to make friends with an animal from another species, it's rare to see a seal interacting with another animal. Or is it? Some extraverted seals have been making headlines lately for getting closer and closer to people, but would they get along with animals?

So far, the answer is usually yes. There have been many instances of curious seals approaching dogs visiting the beach, most of which end in nothing more than some sniffing. However, there have been news headlines regarding both seal attacks on dogs and dog attacks on seals. After all, seals are wild animals in addition to being carnivores, so they do have teeth, flippers, and body strength that has the potential to injure. Dogs can also have strong prey instincts that can lead to concerning interactions if left unchecked. This is just one reason why it's so important to keep dogs leashed at the beach!

Advertisment

Stanley and Aayla were safe with a wall of glass between them, and their unlikely animal friendship was able to blossom with no hesitation. They had such a precious interaction, and it's easy to see why weratedogs covered this story!

Looking for more PetHelpful updates? Follow us on YouTube for more entertaining videos.

Or, share your own adorable pet by submitting a video, and sign up for our newsletter for the latest pet updates and tips.