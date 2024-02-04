Vintage Peugeot 205 'Turbo 16' Expected to Fetch 300,000 at Auction

A rare gem in the world of vintage cars, a Peugeot 205 'Turbo 16' is set to make waves at the upcoming auction, with expectations of fetching up to 300,000. This 1980s homologation special is not just any classic car; it's an icon of the Group B rally era, with only 200 ever produced.

Distinctive Turbo 16: More Than a Standard 205

The Turbo 16 variant is a world apart from the standard 205, with shared elements limited to the windscreen, doors, and headlamps. The heart of this beast is a turbocharged, fuel-injected engine that pumps out an impressive 197bhp. This power enables the Turbo 16 to sprint from 0 to 60mph in a swift 6.6 seconds, reaching top speeds of 137mph.

Coveted Number 176: A Low Mileage Rarity

This specific model, number 176 in the production line, has less than 10,000 miles on the clock, enhancing its allure. Imported to the UK in 2021, it boasts a letter of authenticity from the Peugeot Club UK, further solidifying its pedigree and appeal.

The Race Retro Collectors' Car Sale: An Iconic Auction

Iconic Auctioneers, who are managing the sale, have highlighted the vehicle's unique appeal and practicality among road-legal Group B cars. The Peugeot 205 Turbo 16 will go under the hammer at the Race Retro Collectors' Car Sale at Stoneleigh Park, Coventry, on February 24. With a guide price starting at 235,000, the stakes are set high for this automotive marvel.

As the auction date approaches, the anticipation grows, not just for the potential buyer but for car enthusiasts worldwide. This auction is not just about the sale of a car; it's a celebration of automotive history, a salute to the golden era of rallying, and an opportunity to own a piece of it.