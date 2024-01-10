en English
Viking FM Rebrands as Hits Radio East Yorkshire & North Lincolnshire: A New Era of Local Radio

By: Wojciech Zylm
Published: January 10, 2024 at 11:37 am EST
Viking FM Rebrands as Hits Radio East Yorkshire & North Lincolnshire: A New Era of Local Radio

For the past 40 years, Viking FM has been a bastion of local broadcasting, with its distinct voice echoing through East Yorkshire and North Lincolnshire. But change is on the horizon for this longstanding radio station. From April, Viking FM will undergo a substantial rebranding and will be known as Hits Radio East Yorkshire & North Lincolnshire.

Retaining Local Focus Amid Rebranding

While the name may be changing, the station’s commitment to its local community remains steadfast. Listeners can continue to expect regional news, traffic, and travel updates at their fingertips. The much-loved breakfast show hosted by Alex and Nicola will also remain a staple in the station’s programming. In an era where local content is often overshadowed by national news, the station’s dedication to its roots is commendable.

Community Engagement and Charity Initiatives

More than just a source of entertainment, the station has also been a pillar of support for the community. The popular Cash for Kids charity initiative will continue to provide much-needed aid to vulnerable children in the region. This synergy between entertainment and social responsibility is a testament to the station’s enduring legacy.

Joining the Hits Radio Network Family

The transformation is part of a strategic shift to align with the Hits Radio Network, a digital radio family known for its blend of information, entertainment, and companionship. This alliance presents an exciting growth opportunity, expanding the station’s reach while preserving its local essence. Gary Stein, the network’s group programme director, has expressed his enthusiasm for this new chapter.

A New Chapter for Viking FM

With this rebranding, a new era dawns for Viking FM, or rather, Hits Radio East Yorkshire & North Lincolnshire. While the station will proudly don the Hits Radio brand, it will continue to exude the local charm that has endeared it to listeners since 1984. The rebranding signifies a harmonious blend of local and national radio offerings, marking a significant milestone in the evolution of radio broadcasting.

Wojciech Zylm

Hailing from Warsaw, Wojciech Zylm is a devoted correspondent with a keen interest in communicating vital global news. Since 2018, he has consistently furthered his journalistic talents, keeping his finger on the pulse of current affairs and political happenings. Infusing facts with compelling narratives, Wojciech provides extensive reports on a myriad of subjects, spanning politics, culture, and technology, ensuring his audience stays abreast and interested. His extraordinary abilities and dedication to his profession solidify his position as a crucial asset in the realm of international journalism.

