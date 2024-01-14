en English
Victorian Townhouse in Ipswich Lists for 575,000

By: Muthana Al-Najjar
Published: January 13, 2024 at 8:34 pm EST
Victorian Townhouse in Ipswich Lists for 575,000

A six-bedroom Victorian townhouse, which is a blend of contemporary architecture and period character, has been listed for sale on Burlington Road, Ipswich. The property, listed by Savills estate agents, is offered at a price tag of 575,000. Located near the Ipswich town centre, the house covers three floors and boasts a mix of 19th-century architecture and modern design.

Exquisite Ground Floor Layout

The home opens to a spacious lobby leading to an inner hall. The ground floor layout includes a sitting room featuring a delightful fireplace and French windows, a formal dining room, a study and a bespoke kitchen. A utility room complements the kitchen space, adding to the practicality of the home design.

Bedroom Arrangements and Features

The first floor is home to four sizeable bedrooms, including the principal bedroom. Additional sleeping quarters are found on the second floor, ensuring the house caters to a large family or frequent guests. According to Peter Ogilvie, head of residential sales at Savills in Suffolk, the home’s design elements are a clear reflection of its Victorian roots, with the double-height hall offering garden views and light-filled rooms featuring high ceilings typical of the era.

Location and Accessibility

The property’s location on Burlington Road adds to its appeal, with the Ipswich town centre within easy reach. It provides potential owners with the convenience of urban living while enjoying the charm of a period home. The property’s proximity to The Ipswich School also makes it an ideal residence for families with school-going children.

United Kingdom
Muthana Al-Najjar

A seasoned journalist with a keen sense for on-the-ground reporting, Muthana Al-Najjar is a testament to the resilience and courage that personifies the essence of journalism. Hailing from Gaza, Muthana has contributed significantly to the field, having worked with notable outlets such as the Saudi-funded broadcaster Al-Hadath and the local Al-Quds Radio. In 2020, amidst rising tensions in the region, Muthana's unwavering commitment to reporting the truth saw him summoned by the security forces in Gaza. His dedication to the craft, however, has never faltered, regardless of the circumstances or challenges. The recent Israel-Gaza conflict in 2023 further underscored the threats faced by journalists in the line of duty. Tragically, Muthana's home was among those targeted by the Israeli occupation army. The attack resulted in significant damage to his residence and, even more heartbreakingly, the loss of some of his family members. Despite these harrowing experiences, Muthana has continued to rise above adversity, joining the BNN newsroom to share his invaluable perspective and reporting skills. His history and experiences not only enrich our team but also serve as a stark reminder of the importance and cost of honest journalism in today's world. We are honored to have Muthana Al-Najjar as part of our BNN family.

