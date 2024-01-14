Victorian Townhouse in Ipswich Lists for 575,000

A six-bedroom Victorian townhouse, which is a blend of contemporary architecture and period character, has been listed for sale on Burlington Road, Ipswich. The property, listed by Savills estate agents, is offered at a price tag of 575,000. Located near the Ipswich town centre, the house covers three floors and boasts a mix of 19th-century architecture and modern design.

Exquisite Ground Floor Layout

The home opens to a spacious lobby leading to an inner hall. The ground floor layout includes a sitting room featuring a delightful fireplace and French windows, a formal dining room, a study and a bespoke kitchen. A utility room complements the kitchen space, adding to the practicality of the home design.

Bedroom Arrangements and Features

The first floor is home to four sizeable bedrooms, including the principal bedroom. Additional sleeping quarters are found on the second floor, ensuring the house caters to a large family or frequent guests. According to Peter Ogilvie, head of residential sales at Savills in Suffolk, the home’s design elements are a clear reflection of its Victorian roots, with the double-height hall offering garden views and light-filled rooms featuring high ceilings typical of the era.

Location and Accessibility

The property’s location on Burlington Road adds to its appeal, with the Ipswich town centre within easy reach. It provides potential owners with the convenience of urban living while enjoying the charm of a period home. The property’s proximity to The Ipswich School also makes it an ideal residence for families with school-going children.