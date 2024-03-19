Victorian Brooch Bought for £20 Sells for £9,500 After Antiques Roadshow Feature

A rare Victorian brooch, discovered to be a significant historical piece after being featured on Antiques Roadshow, was auctioned for £9,500, astonishing its owner, art historian Flora Steel. Steel, who had purchased the brooch for less than £20 in 1988, learned of its true value only in 2023, thanks to the TV show's jewellery expert, Geoffrey Munn. This revelation came after the brooch spent decades hidden in a wardrobe, emerging as a precious artifact linked to Gothic Revival architect William Burges.

Advertisment

Unexpected Discovery

Flora Steel's encounter with her brooch's past unfolded serendipitously when she recognized a similar piece in an online video by Geoffrey Munn. The brooch, which she had worn on a coat for years before it was relegated to storage, was part of a bridesmaid's gift set created by William Burges for the 1864 wedding of his friend John Gibson. The confirmation of its origins came from Gildings, a Market Harborough-based auctioneer, which referenced Burges' design sketches held at the Victoria and Albert Museum in London.

Auction Spotlight

Advertisment

The auction, held in Market Harborough, Leicestershire, placed the brooch in the spotlight, transforming it from a forgotten wardrobe item to a sought-after collector's piece. Its association with William Burges and its role as part of a historic wedding gift set elevated its value, captivating bidders and resulting in a final sale price of £9,500. The story of the brooch's journey from a market find to auction fame highlights the hidden treasures that can lie in plain sight, awaiting rediscovery.

Legacy and Reflection

The sale of the brooch not only brought financial reward to Flora Steel but also shed light on the rich tapestry of history that everyday objects can carry. This event serves as a reminder of the potential value, both monetary and historical, that can be found in overlooked items. As the brooch finds a new home, its story encourages a deeper appreciation for artifacts of the past and their enduring significance in the present.