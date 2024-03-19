Vicky McClure and Jonny Owen Share Love Story on 'Loose Women': Instant Connection and Wedding Joy

Vicky McClure and Jonny Owen opened up about their unique love story during a rare television appearance together on 'Loose Women'. The couple, who tied the knot last year after more than a decade of being together, discussed how an initial phone call about a film project led to an instant connection and eventually, a star-studded wedding in Nottingham. McClure, known for her role in 'Line of Duty', and Owen, a film producer, humorously recounted stretching the truth about their personalities during their first phone conversation, only to move in together a week later.

The Beginning of a Unique Love Story

Their relationship began over a work-related phone call that quickly turned personal, as they both pretended to be more laid-back than they actually were. Despite the initial white lies, McClure admitted to feeling an instant connection with Owen, leading to a swift move to live together. This unconventional start laid the foundation for a relationship that has captivated fans, especially as they shared details of their life together publicly for the first time on 'Loose Women'.

Wedding Bells and Dementia Choir

In August, the couple celebrated their love in a grand wedding ceremony attended by celebrities and co-stars from 'Line of Duty'. A notable highlight was the performance by the Dementia Choir, a project close to McClure's heart, inspired by her grandmother's battle with the condition. McClure has been an ardent supporter of dementia research and awareness, making the choir's involvement in their wedding all the more special.

McClure and Owen's love story, from an instant connection over a phone call to a beautiful wedding ceremony, showcases the unpredictability and beauty of love. Their openness on 'Loose Women' provides a rare glimpse into the personal lives of two of the UK's beloved figures, leaving fans and viewers touched by their sincerity and humor. As they continue to navigate life together, their story remains a testament to the unexpected ways in which love can blossom.