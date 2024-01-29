Verbose Contestant on 'Who Wants to be a Millionaire' Sparks Viewer Annoyance, Loses £32,000

In a recent episode of the ITV quiz show 'Who Wants to be a Millionaire,' Neil Montero stirred the waters with his verbose approach to answering questions. The contestant's over-explanation of his thought process for each question led to a wave of annoyance among viewers. The social media platforms were abuzz with complaints, some viewers admitting that they had to hit the mute button on their televisions to endure Montero's lengthy deliberations.

Montero's Journey and the Costly Mistake

Montero's journey on the show, hosted by Sun columnist Jeremy Clarkson, concluded with a hefty loss of £32,000 due to a misguided answer. The critical question— which team England had defeated in the men's FIFA finals tournament—saw Montero choose Spain, swayed by the majority opinion of the audience. His choice turned out to be incorrect, leading to a significant drop in his winnings from £32,000 to a safety net of £8,000.

Viewer's Frustration and Speculations

Montero's verbose approach didn't sit well with the show's viewers. Their frustration, vented on social media platforms, ranged from annoyance to speculation that the audience might have intentionally led him astray. Others wondered if Montero's over-theorizing might have swayed the audience's judgment, leading them to guide him towards the incorrect answer.

'Who Wants to be a Millionaire' Continues to Charm

Despite Montero's controversial stint, 'Who Wants to be a Millionaire' continues to be a beloved show. The program, which originally aired from 1998 to 2014, was rebooted in 2018 with Jeremy Clarkson replacing original host Chris Tarrant. Since its comeback, the show has successfully maintained its popularity, resonating with viewers who remain hooked to the blend of intellectual challenge and the human drama that unfolds on the hot seat.