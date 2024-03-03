Veolia Seeks Approval for Temporary Incinerator at New Forest Recycling Plant

Veolia has submitted a planning application to Hampshire County Council for a temporary incinerator bottom ash (IBA) processing operation at its Chatsworth Blue Haze Landfill, located within Ringwood Forest near Verwood. This move marks a significant development in waste management practices in the region, reflecting Veolia's ongoing commitment to environmental sustainability.

Historical Context and Proposal Details

The Blue Haze site, with a history of sand and gravel extraction dating back to the 1950s, has evolved into Hampshire's sole landfill site for household waste since 2000. Following a 2007 modification, the site previously accommodated an IBA facility, which was later relocated. Veolia's current proposal aims to reintroduce this facility temporarily until the final restoration of the landfill's remaining 'cells'. The proposed IBA processing operation is designed to manage the ash produced at Veolia's energy recovery facility (ERF), ensuring efficient waste disposal and recycling processes.

IBA Processing Technique and Environmental Considerations

The processing of incinerator bottom ash involves cooling the ash, allowing it to mature for approximately eight weeks, during which it undergoes various chemical and physical changes. The matured IBA is then processed through equipment designed to separate and grade the material, facilitating recycling and minimizing environmental impact. This equipment, while mobile and not housed within a building, will be shielded by prefabricated modular covers to mitigate any potential environmental or visual detriments.

Community Engagement and Next Steps

Veolia has opened a public consultation period, inviting community feedback until March 29. This initiative underscores the company's dedication to transparency and community involvement in its operations. For those interested in learning more about the proposal or participating in the consultation process, details are available on the Hampshire County Council website, referencing HCC/2024/0103.

Veolia's application for a temporary IBA processing operation at the Chatsworth Blue Haze Landfill represents a pivotal step forward in sustainable waste management. By reintroducing an IBA facility to this site, Veolia not only demonstrates its commitment to environmental stewardship but also offers a blueprint for the responsible processing of waste materials. The outcome of the public consultation and subsequent council decision will be closely watched, as they hold significant implications for the future of waste management in Hampshire.