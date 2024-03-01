Velocity Press Unveils New Electronic Music Bookshop in Peckham, London

Velocity Press, known for its dedication to electronic music and club culture literature, is expanding its reach with the launch of a new bookshop in South London's Peckham. Located in the vibrant Holdrons Arcade, the shop promises a "carefully curated selection" of magazines, books, and other memorabilia that celebrate the rich history and ongoing evolution of the electronic music scene. This move not only marks a significant milestone for Velocity Press but also offers a unique hub for enthusiasts and the community to connect over shared interests.

Cultivating a Community Hub

The new bookstore is more than just a retail space; it's envisioned as a cultural hub for electronic music fans and industry insiders alike. With plans to host book signings, workshops, panels, and exhibitions, Velocity Press aims to foster a vibrant community of artists, writers, and fans. The store's operating hours are designed to accommodate a wide audience, opening from 12 PM to 4 PM on Thursdays and Sundays, and extending until 6 PM on Fridays and Saturdays. This initiative underscores Velocity's commitment to not only selling books but also creating an inclusive space where ideas and passions can flourish.

A Rich Catalogue and Exclusive Events

Since its inception in 2019, Velocity Press has carved a niche for itself by publishing over 30 books and zines that delve into various facets of electronic music and club culture, including genres like drum & bass, Sheffield Bleep, and instrumental hip-hop. The Peckham bookshop will showcase this expansive catalogue alongside a selection of posters, art, and memorabilia. Moreover, the store is set to organize exclusive events that promise to enrich the community's knowledge and appreciation of electronic music, ranging from intimate book signings with authors to enlightening panel discussions and interactive workshops.

Looking Ahead: New Releases and Audiobooks

Velocity Press is not resting on its laurels; the publisher has an exciting lineup of new releases planned for the year, including its first audiobook, A Darker Electricity. This expansion into audio formats represents Velocity's adaptability and eagerness to explore new mediums to reach a broader audience. The Peckham bookstore will serve as a pivotal launchpad for these new ventures, offering fans the first glimpse and access to upcoming releases and exclusive content. This strategic move not only enhances Velocity's product offering but also solidifies its position as a leader in the electronic music literary space.

As Velocity Press opens its doors in Peckham, it's clear that this is more than just a bookstore—it's a bold statement of intent and a beacon for the electronic music community. By bridging the gap between literature and music, Velocity aims to create a lasting legacy that celebrates the past, present, and future of electronic music culture. The shop's opening is a testament to the enduring power of community and the shared passion that music and reading can ignite. As enthusiasts from all walks of life converge on Holdrons Arcade, the possibilities for connection, learning, and inspiration seem boundless.