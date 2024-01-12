en English
Vandemoortele Worcester Joins Waddle of Worcester Art Trail for a Cause

By: Salman Akhtar
Published: January 12, 2024 at 12:23 am EST | Updated: Jan 12, 2024 at 2:05 am EST
Vandemoortele Worcester Joins Waddle of Worcester Art Trail for a Cause

In a unique demonstration of community spirit and philanthropy, Vandemoortele Worcester, a leading manufacturer of frozen bakery products, is sponsoring one of the 80 artistic penguin sculptures for the upcoming Waddle of Worcester art trail event. The event, set to run from July 22 to September 15, 2024, is an innovative initiative organized by the St Richard’s Hospice, aimed at raising vital funds for their charitable endeavors.

Community Support for a Good Cause

The Waddle of Worcester art trail serves as an interactive exhibit, transforming Worcester’s streets and public spaces into a vibrant display of creativity. Eighty penguin sculptures, comprising forty large and forty small fiberglass figures, will be strategically placed throughout the city. Vandemoortele Worcester, known for its large-scale, pre-proofed frozen Viennoiserie for the wholesale market, is one of the sponsors of these sculptures, underscoring its commitment to not just food, but also the local community.

The Art of Giving

At the culmination of the trail event, these beautifully crafted penguins will be auctioned off, with the proceedings directed towards the charity. The art trail and subsequent auction form a unique blend of artistic expression and community engagement, aimed at supporting St Richard’s Hospice in their mission to provide care and support to those in need.

Vandemoortele’s Involvement: More Than Just Sponsorship

The site manager of Vandemoortele Worcester, Mark Parton, voiced his enthusiasm for the project, emphasizing how the company sees the art trail event as more than just a sponsorship opportunity. Vandemoortele’s involvement in the Waddle of Worcester represents their commitment to making everyday food enjoyable and their dedication to supporting local community initiatives.

With the Waddle of Worcester, Vandemoortele Worcester joins the ranks of several local businesses and media outlets supporting the event, thus contributing to an engaging art project that blends fun, community spirit, and philanthropy.

Salman Akhtar

Salman Akhtar is a talented multimedia journalist who expertly marries compelling narratives with digital media expertise. His professional background includes a stint as an editor at 24 NewsHD where his writing and editing acumen was frequently showcased. His superior content creation and writing skills have been honed and refined throughout his career. Salman Akhtar remains a dynamic figure in the journalistic arena, dedicated to achieving utmost excellence and promoting constructive transformation.

