Valletta's Iconic Red Phone Booth Wrapped in Artistic Statement for Maltabiennale

In a striking visual spectacle, artists Keit Bonnici and Niels Plotard transformed one of Valletta's iconic red telephone booths into a thought-provoking art installation. On a bustling Monday morning in Republic Square, the duo meticulously wrapped the Grade 1 protected booth in bubble wrap, adorned it with wooden corner protectors, and secured it with ratchet straps, drawing the attention of curious onlookers. A bright yellow postage sticker marked "Origin: United Kingdom" was prominently displayed, leaving the "Destination" blank, inviting speculation and interpretation.

Artistic Intervention in Public Spaces

The installation, titled 'Fuq L-Art', serves as a critique and exploration of the telephone booth's place in Maltese heritage and the broader theme of decolonization. Crafted as part of the inaugural Maltabiennale. art, which runs from March 13 to May 31, 2024, the work questions the relevance and future of these British-era relics in Malta's contemporary landscape. Bonnici and Plotard's creation sits in dialogue with other installations, such as Austin Camilleri's 'Siġġu', challenging viewers to reconsider the roles and narratives of historical monuments in public spaces.

Through their art, Bonnici and Plotard engage in a broader conversation about decolonization, a central theme of the Maltabiennale. art. Their work interrogates the colonial legacies embedded within Malta's physical and social fabric, using the telephone booth as a symbol of British influence and its lingering presence. The installation invites discussions on heritage, ownership, and the potential reconfiguration of colonial symbols, reflecting a growing awareness and debate within Maltese society about its complex historical identity.

A Legacy of Provocative Art

Keith Bonnici, known for his provocative installations and performances, continues to push boundaries with 'Fuq L-Art'. Previous works have explored themes of national identity, public space, and historical memory, often sparking public dialogue and reflection. This latest installation, in collaboration with Niels Plotard, underscores the power of art to challenge, question, and inspire, marking a significant contribution to the discourse surrounding Malta's decolonization and cultural heritage. As Maltabiennale. art unfolds, 'Fuq L-Art' stands as a testament to the enduring relevance and transformative potential of art in society.