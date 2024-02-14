Valentine's Day Embarrassment: 'This Morning' Hosts React to Unexpected Presenter Announcement

Valentine's Day turned into an awkward affair for Alison Hammond and Dermot O'Leary during their stint on 'This Morning'. The hosts found themselves in an uncomfortable situation when a guest, Edward Oldfield, hinted at the upcoming change in the show's presenting lineup.
An Unexpected Announcement
Edward Oldfield, infamously known as 'Britain's Unluckiest Game Show Contestant', dropped a bombshell during his appearance on the popular daytime show. He presented a framed photograph of himself with Ben Shephard, stating that he knew a new presenter was joining the team. This revelation left Hammond and O'Leary visibly embarrassed, as the news was not supposed to be made public yet.
New Faces, New Changes
According to reports, Ben Shephard and Cat Deeley are set to replace Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield as permanent hosts starting in March. The show has seen a rotation of guest presenters recently, including Emma Willis, Rylan Clark, and Rochelle Humes. Shephard and Deeley are expected to host from Monday to Thursday during term-time, with Dermot and Alison continuing as Friday and holiday presenters.
The Unluckiest Contestant
Edward Oldfield, a barista by profession, has made appearances on over 20 game shows but has never won. He attributes his losses to bad luck, earning him the title of 'Britain's Unluckiest Game Show Contestant'. Some of the shows he has been on include Come Dine With Me, The 1% Club, Dickinson's Real Deal, Britain's Got Talent, and Tipping Point.
While the unexpected revelation by Oldfield left the current hosts red-faced, it also sparked excitement among viewers about the upcoming changes. As 'This Morning' gears up for a new chapter, fans are eager to see how Ben Shephard and Cat Deeley will fare in their new roles.Key Points:
