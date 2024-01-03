Uswitch Urges UK Households to Adopt Energy-Saving Practices: Could Save £205 Annually

UK households are being nudged to make a New Year resolution to conserve energy, as startling research from Uswitch.com reveals that nearly 90% confess to maintaining at least one energy-guzzling habit. These habits collectively add approximately £205 annually to their energy bills. This comes at a time when UK households are grappling with an increase in energy bills due to a rise in the energy price cap, leading to an average annual energy bill surge of £94.

Unravelling the Energy-Draining Habits

The study unearths potential savings on the costs of running kitchen appliances such as washing machines, dishwashers, and tumble dryers. Prominent among the energy-wasting practices are running washing machines at temperatures exceeding 40C, operating appliances when they’re not filled to capacity, and using tumble dryers on warm days. Even seemingly innocuous habits like leaving the TV on when no one is viewing can subtly inflate energy costs.

Breaking Down the Cost of Energy-Wasting Habits

The Uswitch report provides a comprehensive breakdown of how much each habit could cost per year. The most financially draining habit is boiling more water in the kettle than necessary, which could set back households by a staggering £39.62 annually. On the other end of the spectrum, leaving gadgets on standby is the least costly but still contributes £1.65 to the annual energy bill.

Uswitch’s Solution: The Utrack App

To help consumers keep tabs on their energy consumption, Uswitch is promoting its free power-tracking app, Utrack. This app interfaces with a home’s smart meter, allowing users to monitor and potentially reduce their energy consumption. The launch of this initiative aims to incentivize households to adopt more energy-efficient practices as their New Year Resolution, promising substantial savings on their energy bills.

