United Kingdom

US, UK Launch Military Strikes Against Houthi in Yemen

By: Muhammad Jawad
Published: January 12, 2024 at 1:19 am EST
On January 11, the United States and the United Kingdom launched a joint military operation against Houthi targets in Yemen, as announced by President Joe Biden. The strikes were a response to the growing threat posed by the Iran-backed Houthi militia group, which has been conducting drone and missile attacks against shipping vessels in the Red Sea.

A Threat to Global Trade

The Houthi attacks, which began last year and have escalated in recent weeks, have endangered the freedom of navigation in the Red Sea, a crucial global waterway. Their largest attack occurred on January 9, which involved about 20 drones and multiple missiles aimed directly at U.S. ships. This assault was successfully thwarted by U.S. and UK naval forces. However, the continuous strikes have affected over 50 countries’ commercial interests, prompting several major shipping companies and oil majors, including BP, to pause their activities in the Red Sea.

The Joint Military Strikes

The joint military operation targeted radar systems, air defense systems, and missile launch sites in Yemen’s capital city, Sanaa. Supported by other nations including Australia, Bahrain, Canada, and the Netherlands, the strikes were separate from Operation Prosperity Guardian, a coalition defense initiative involving over 20 countries in the Red Sea region. Despite the coalition, only the U.S. and the UK actively participated in the strikes, with other members abstaining for unspecified reasons.

Anticipated Repercussions

While the strikes have significantly degraded the Houthi’s military capabilities, they are not expected to be a definitive solution. Further responses from the Houthis are anticipated. The militia group has claimed their attacks are retaliatory measures for the ongoing war in the Gaza Strip, where Israel has been conducting bombing campaigns against Hamas. President Biden emphasized in his announcement that the U.S. and its partners will not tolerate attacks that endanger personnel or critical commercial routes. The international community awaits the next developments in this unfolding conflict with bated breath.

United Kingdom United States
Muhammad Jawad

Hailing from a rich journalistic background, Muhammad Jawad has sharpened his reporting acumen with esteemed networks such as HUM News, GNN News, GTV News, Roze News, Din News, Afghanistan International, and Urdu Point. With over half a decade of intensive experience, Jawad's repertoire spans across political discourses, societal narratives, and pivotal current events. Notably agile under pressure, he consistently delivers under tight timelines, with a flair for investigative journalism and data-backed storytelling. Jawad's exemplary communication prowess has facilitated robust connections with diverse sources, fostering trust amongst peers and resonating with viewers. In our newsroom, he stands as a beacon of dedication, consistently channeling his fervor for journalism to craft stories that resonate and inform.

