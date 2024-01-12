US-UK Joint Airstrikes Target Huthi Rebels in Yemen

In a significant escalation of international involvement in the Yemen conflict, the United States and the United Kingdom have launched joint airstrikes against the Huthi rebels. This operation comes as a response to mounting aggression and cross-border attacks by the Huthi forces, which have included missile and drone strikes on neighboring countries.

Defensive Action against Huthi Aggression

The airstrikes were authorized by UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and US President Joe Biden and targeted an airbase, airports, and a military camp. The operation struck over 60 targets at 16 Huthi locations with more than 100 precision-guided munitions. The strikes were described by Biden as a defensive action, warning of further military action if deemed necessary.

A Response to Rising Threats to Global Economy

Aligned with Iran, the Huthi rebels have been launching attacks on Israel-linked shipping in the Red Sea. These intensifying attacks have forced shipping companies to divert around South Africa’s Cape of Good Hope, triggering concerns of potential shocks to the global economy. The joint airstrikes aim to deter further attacks on commercial vessels and maintain the stability of maritime traffic in the region.

International Reactions and Potential Escalation

The military intervention has drawn mixed reactions from the international community. While Russia has requested an urgent meeting of the United Nations Security Council to discuss the strikes, Iran and Lebanese terrorist group Hezbollah have condemned the attacks. The strikes have also raised concerns about potential escalation and the impact on Yemen’s already dire humanitarian situation. Despite calls from the international community for a peaceful resolution to the conflict, the latest military action signifies a continued reliance on military strategies to address the ongoing crisis.